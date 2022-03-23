CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022: Best for Self Assessment and Good Score in Paper

Get here the CBSE practice paper for Class 10 Maths to prepare for the Term 2 Board Exam 2022. The paper is prepared by the subject experts as per the marking scheme followed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Sample Paper.

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper in the upcoming board exam, CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022, will have questions of long and short answer types. This sample paper has been exclusively set by the exam experts and is entirely based on the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Term 2 Sample Paper. The solution of the practice paper is also provided here for reference.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Time Allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

The question paper consists of 14 questions divided into 3 sections A, B, C. All questions are compulsory. Section A comprises of 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in two questions. Section B comprises of 4questions of 3 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in one question. Section C comprises of 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice has been provided in one question. It contains two case study based questions.

SECTION A

1.Find the 4th term from the end of the AP -11, -8, -5, .........., 49. (2)

OR

Find the value of the middle most term (s) of the AP :

–11, –7, –3,..., 49. (2)

2.Find the values of k for the following quadratic equation, so that it has two equal roots.

kx(x - 2) + 6 = 0. (2)

3.In figure, PQ and PR are tangents to the circle with center O and S is a point on the circle such that ∠SQL =500 and ∠SRM =600. Find ∠QSR. (2)

4.The sum of the radius of base and height of a solid right circular cylinder is 37 cm. If the total surface area of the solid cylinder is 1628 sq. cm, find the radius and height of the cylinder. ( π=22/7) (2)

5.The mode of the following frequency distribution is 36. Find the missing frequency f. (2)

Class 0-10 10-20 20-30 30-40 40-50 50-60 60-70 Frequency 8 10 f 16 12 6 7

6.Had Salma scored 10 more marks in her mathematics test out of 30 marks, 9 times these marks would have been the square of her actual marks. How many marks did she get in the test? (2)

OR

Solve the quadratic equation, 2x2+ ax - a2 = 0 for x .

SECTION B

7.Find the mean of the following distribution: (3)

Height (in cm) No. of students Less than 75 5 Less than 100 11 Less than 125 14 Less than 150 18 Less than 175 21 Less than 200 28 Less than 225 33 Less than 250 37 Less than 275 45 Less than 300 50

8.Construct a pair of tangents to a circle of radius 5 cm which are inclined to each other at an angle of 60°. (3)

9.The following table shows the weights (in gms) of a sample of 100 apples, taken from a large consignment. (3)

Weight (in gms) No. of Apples 50-60 8 60-70 10 70-80 12 80-90 16 90-100 18 100-110 14 110-120 12 120-130 10

Find the median weight of apples.

10.The angle of elevation of the top of a vertical tower from a point on the ground is 60°. From another point 10 m vertically above the first, its angle of elevation is 45°. Find the height of the tower.

OR

From a point on a bridge across a river, the angles of depression of the banks on opposite sides of the river are 30° and 45°, respectively. If the bridge is at a height of 4 m from the banks, find the width of the river. ( Take √3 =1.732)

