CBSE Board Exam 2022: Check 7 Most Effective Tips to Score above 90% Marks in Class 10 Maths Term 2 Paper

CBSE: If you are tensed about your preparations for CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam, here are some most effective and simple tips from expert to help you score high marks.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Tips: CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam will be held on 5th May, 2022 (Thursday). Students will have to solve the subjective questions in the term 2 Maths paper. This shift from MCQ format to the subjective pattern can be somewhat difficult for scoring good marks in term 2 exam. To help students prepare well for the subjective paper, here are the 7 most effective preparation tips from experts that will help you enhance your Mathematics score.

1. Analyse the reduced syllabus, paper pattern & marking scheme

While revising your Maths syllabus, take a look at all the topics prescribed for Term 2 Exam along with the latest paper pattern and marking scheme. Preparing the syllabus according to the CBSE marking scheme will give an idea of the depth up to which you need to study a particular topic.

2. Solve NCERT and Exemplar Questions

Only regular practice is going to make you perfect in Mathematics. Teachers recommend students to practice questions from the NCERT books. Questions given in the NCERT Exemplar also carry high importance for the CBSE Board Exams. Solve questions repeatedly to be fluent in solving all types of problems asked in exam. It's better to start with moderate NCERT questions and then move to the questions with a higher difficulty level.

3. Be familiar with the step-wise method of answering questions

As you are going to have subjective type questions in your CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022, it is quite necessary that you understand the step-wise method of answering questions. In Mathematics, each correct step is awarded particular marks. Thus, writing down the steps that led you to your answer will get you full marks. So, you need to be careful that each step is correct. To understand this process of step-wise answering, thoroughly practice the subjective type questions.

4. Practice Case-Study Based Questions

In the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022, you are going to have to questions on case studies. So, you must be aware of the right approach to solve these questions. Practice case study questions from all chapters but pay special attention to the chapters like Arithmetic Progression, Surface Areas & Volumes and Some applications of Trigonometry.

5. Solve both Standard and Basic Sample Papers

CBSE sample papers are the best to gain an insight into the difficulty level of the questions and for self assessment. Since, the question paper in the board exam will be in a similar pattern as the sample paper, solving the sample papers within a stipulated time can give you the experience of the exam day. This will help you point out the things that you need to improve like time management and speed. Thus, solving the sample papers is the best way of self-assessment.

6. Write down all formulas on a page for quick revision

In Mathematics, you need to apply a particular formula, concept or theorem in each question to have the right answer. Sometimes, you might find it difficult to recall the formula or theorem during the exam. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you maintain a list of all formulas and theorems in a chapter-wise manner so that you can revise all of them repeatedly.

7. Set up study groups to practice Maths

It is a very productive way of studying Mathematics. Actually, practicing Maths problems in groups gives all friends an opportunity to uplift each other's spirits and help one another with certain chapters. Moreover, studying with friends also gives you a competitive edge that pushes you to perform better than others. Thus, it creates a positive pressure to practice Maths making it a fun activity at the same time as you get to spend time with your friends. Practice chapter-wise questions and cross check with your friends to identify mistakes.

In last, you are suggested to pay special attention to the chapters carrying high weightage like Arithmetic Progressions, Circles, Some Applications of Trigonometry, Surface Areas and Volumes and Statistics. Keep all the tips mentioned above in mind and study Mathematics according to them, if you really want to score above 90% marks in your CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022.

Best of Luck!

