CBSE Class 10th Maths Term 2 Syllabus for Academic Session available here: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for the second term of the academic session 2021-2022 is available here. The term 2 exam that will be held in March-April 2022 will be entirely based on this revised syllabus for Class 10 Maths.

CBSE Class 10th Maths Term 2 Syllabus for the academic session 2021-2022 can be downloaded from this article. This new syllabus has been released by the board after rationalising the class 10 syllabus that was released in March, 2021. The Term 2 Exam will have a paper based on descriptive type questions. Students must go through the revised syllabus and start their board exam preparations appropriately to score high marks.

COURSE STRUCTURE CLASS 10th (2021-22) SECOND TERM

No. Unit Name Marks I ALGEBRA(Cont.) 10 II GEOMETRY(Cont.) 9 III TRIGONOMETRY(Cont.) 7 IV MENSURATION(Cont.) 6 V STATISTICS & PROBABILITY(Cont.) 8 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

Also Check CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)

UNIT-ALGEBRA

1. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS (10 Periods)

Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ≠ 0). Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, and by using quadratic formula. Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situational problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities (problems on equations reducible to quadratic equations are excluded)

2. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

Motivation for studying Arithmetic Progression Derivation of the nth term and sum of the first n terms of A.P. and their application in solving daily life problems. (Applications based on sum to n terms of an A.P. are excluded)

UNIT- GEOMETRY

3. CIRCLES

Tangent to a circle at, point of contact

1. (Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact.

2. (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.

4. CONSTRUCTIONS

1. Division of a line segment in a given ratio (internally).

2. Tangents to a circle from a point outside it.

UNIT-TRIGONOMETRY

5. SOME APPLICATIONS OF TRIGONOMETRY

HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES-Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression. Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right triangles. Angles of elevation / depression should be only 30°, 45°, 60°.

UNIT-MENSURATION

6. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

1. Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones.

2. Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).

UNIT-STATISTICS & PROBABILITY

7. STATISTICS

Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided). Mean by Direct Method and Assumed Mean Method only.

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT Marks TOTAL MARKS Periodic Tests 3 10 marks for the term Multiple Assessments 2 Portfolio 2 Student Enrichment Activities-practical work 3

PRESCRIBED BOOKS

1. Mathematics - Textbook for class X - NCERT Publication

2. Guidelines for Mathematics Laboratory in Schools, class X - CBSE Publication

3. Laboratory Manual - Mathematics, secondary stage - NCERT Publication

4. Mathematics exemplar problems for class X, NCERT publication.

You may also check the old or combined syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Maths to understand the changes made to the syllabus and know how topics have been divided for the two terms. Link to the old syllabus is given below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session