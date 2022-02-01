CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Check Topics Deleted from Maths Syllabus for Term 2 Exam

Check here the deleted topics of CBSE Class 10 Maths for Term 2. Know the list of topics that will not be assessed in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022. Download here the reduced syllabus for effective exam preparation.

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 10 students would be busy with their Term 2 Exam preparations. While preparing for the exams, students must be aware of the latest curriculum and any alterations made to it. In the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022, a few topics have been excluded which means students need not to prepare these excluded topics. Therefore, students should have a clear list of such topics so that they do not prepare irrelevant content for their Term 2 Exam.

In this article, we have mentioned the names of all those topics which have been removed from the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Syllabus and will not be assessed in the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. A few topics from the Class 10 chapters prescribed for Term 2, have been excluded. So, students should be very careful while reading the chapters and study only those topics that are mentioned in the Term 2 Maths Syllabus.

Check below deleted topics from CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22:

Chapter Topics Removed Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations Situational problems based on equations reducible to quadratic equations Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progressions Applications in solving daily life problems based on sum to n terms of an A.P. Chapter 11: Constructions Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle. Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes Frustum of a cone Chapter 14: Statistics Step deviation Method for finding the mean Cumulative Frequency graph

Students can check below the unit-wise weightage according to which the CBSE Class 10 MathsTerm 2 Exam 2022 will be conducted.

Unit-wise weightage for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam is mentioned below:

Unit Name Weightage ALGEBRA(Cont.): Chapters 4 and 5 10 GEOMETRY(Cont.): Chapters 10 and 11 9 TRIGONOMETRY(Cont.): Chapter 9 7 MENSURATION(Cont.): Chapter 13 6 STATISTICS & PROBABILITY(Cont.): Chapters 14 8 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

Check the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Syllabus from the link given below and go through it to know the topics which you should prepare for the Term 2 Exam. This syllabus will help you know all necessary details regarding the curriculum and examination scheme for the upcoming subjective type exam.

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Question Paper Format (Standard & Basic Papers)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic and Standard papers will have the similar pattern as discussed below:

(i)The Maths paper will have total 14 questions.

(ii)These questions will be divided into three sections A, B and C.

(iii)All questions in the paper will be compulsory.

(iv)Section A will have 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice will be provided in two questions.

(v)Section B will have 4 questions of 3 marks each. Internal choice will be provided in one question.

(vi)Section C will have 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice will be provided in one question. It would contain two case study based questions.

Check the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper for Term 2 below to know the paper pattern and format of questions in detail:

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

Also Check: