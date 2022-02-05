CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Important Very Short Answer Type Questions (2 marks) for Effective Revision

Important very short answer type questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 are provided here. Students can download the chapter-wise questions in PDF and practice all to perform well in the upcoming CBSE Board Exam.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Get here important very short answer type questions to prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam. You will get here the chapter-wise important 2 marks questions to prepare for the Section A of the Maths paper. This section will have 6 questions (descriptive type) of 2 marks each. Score full marks in this part of the paper by practicing the important questions provided below that are suggested by the experienced teachers for the term 2 exam. Download all questions in PDF from the link provided at the end of the article.

Check CBSE Class 10 Important 2 Marks Questions below:

Chapter - Quadratic Equations

1. For what value of p for equation 2x-4x +p=0 will have real roots?

2. One year ago, a man was 8 times as old as his son. Now his age is equal to the square of his son's age. Then find their present ages.

3. Find the sum of the roots of the quadratic equation 3x2-9x +5=0.

4. If 1/2 is a root of the equation x2+kx-5/4=0 then find the value of k.

5. A natural number, when increased by 12, equals 160 times its reciprocal. Find the number.

Check:

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme)

Chapter - Arithmetic Progressions

1. How many two digits numbers are divisible by 3?

2. In an AP, the common difference is -4, the seventh term is 4, and then find the first term.

3. Which term of AP 8,14,20,26...will be 72 more than its 41st term?

4. Write the nth term of AP 1/m, (1+m)/m, (1+2m)/m, ……...

5. Find the middle term of 6, 13, 20... 216.

Chapter - Circles

1. Prove that the line segments joining the points of contact of two parallel tangents is a diameter of the circle.

2. O is the centre of the circle and BCD is a tangent to it at C. Prove that ∠BAC+∠ACD = 900.

3. In the figure quadrilateral ABCD is drawn to circumscribe a circle. Prove that AD + BC = AB + CD.

4. Prove that the tangents drawn at the end- points of the diameter of a circle are parallel.

5. Two concentric circles have centre O, OP= 4cm, OB = 5cm. AB is a chord of the outer circle and tangent to the inner circle at P. Find the length of AB.

Download all the chapter-wise question from the following link:

Also, check: