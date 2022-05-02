CBSE Class 10 Maths Important 3 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022 (Chapter-Wise): Practice for Quick Revision

Students can now score full marks in their Maths paper with the help of practice questions provided here. Check chapter-wise important 3 marks questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam. Get free PDF download.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022: Important 3 marks questions for Class 10 Maths are provided in this article below to help students prepare for their CBSE Term 2 Exam and score good marks. The chapter-wise questions are prepared by the experienced teachers. Questions have been provided only for the chapters given in CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Syllabus. Therefore, students would find it easy to prepare the required chapters without getting confused. Download all the 3 marks questions in PDF here.

Check CBSE Class 10 Important Short Answer Type Questions (of 3 Marks) below:

Chapter - Quadratic Equations

1. Find two consecutive positive integers, the sum of whose squares is 365.

2. If 2 is a root of the equation x2 + bx +12 =0, find the value of ‘b’ and find the other root.

3. Find two numbers whose sum is 27 and product is 182.

4. Solve: x + 1/x = 3 (x ≠ 0)

5. Find the roots of the quadratic equation: 3x2 - 2√6x + 2 = 0.

6. The altitude of a right triangle is 7 cm less than its base. If the hypotenuse is 13 cm, find the other two sides.

7. Find the value of p, for which one root of the quadratic equation px2 – 14x + 8 = 0 is 6 times the other

8. Find the value of k, for which the quadratic equation (k- 12) x2 + 2 (k-12) x + 2 = 0 has equal roots

9. Find the discriminant of the equation 3x2 – 2x + 1/3 = 0 and hence write the nature of its roots. Find them, if they are real.

10. Three consecutive natural numbers are such that the square of the middle number exceeds the difference of the squares of the other two by 60. Find the numbers.

