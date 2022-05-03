CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Practice Paper By Experts for Term 2 Exam 2022: Practice for Last Minute Revision

Check the Maths Basic practice paper with solutions for the Term 2 Exam 2022. This paper is composed by the experienced teachers to help students in their last minute revision for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper 2022: CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2022 will be held on 5th May. Two papers of Maths will be conducted on the same day, one with the standard questions and other including questions of basic level. A number of students have opted for the Maths Basic paper. Such students must have an idea of the level of questions they need to prepare for the board exam. To help them, we have provided below the basic practice paper of CBSE Class 10 Maths. This practice paper is prepared by experienced teachers according to the latest pattern. Students must solve this CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Practice Paper for last minute revision and score well in their Maths Exam. Solution of the paper can also be downloaded from here to know the correct answers.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Practice Paper 2022 (Term 2) below:

General Instructions:

The question paper consists of 14 questions divided into 3 sections A, B, C. Section A comprises of 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in two questions. Section B comprises of 4questions of 3 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in one question. Section C comprises of 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice has been provided in one question. It contains two case study based questions. Time Allowed: 2 hours Maximum Marks: 40

SECTION A

1. A ladder 15 m long just reaches the top of a vertical wall. If the laddermakes an angle of 60° with the wall, then calculate the height of the wall. (2)

OR

A ladder, leaning against a wall, makes an angle of 60° with the horizontal.If the foot of the ladder is 2.5 m away from the wall, find the length of the ladder.

2. A solid metallic spherical ball of diameter 6 cm is melted and recast into acone with diameter of the base as 12 cm, Find height of the cone? (2)

3. If a tower 30 m high, casts a shadow 10√3 m long on the ground, then whatis the angle of elevation of the sun? (2)

4. The arithmetic mean of the following distribution is 50. Find the missingfrequency p. (2)

Class Interval Frequency 0-20 7 20-40 6 40-60 9 60-80 13 80-100 p

5. AB is a chord of the circle and AOC is its diameter such that angle ACB =50°. If AT is the tangent to the circle at the point A, then find ∠BAT. (2)

OR

Prove that a parallelogram circumscribing a circle is a rhombus.

6. Find the mode of the following data. (2)

Class Interval 20 – 25 25-30 30-35 35-40 40-45 45-50 Frequency 9 13 35 20 15 8

