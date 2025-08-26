Schools Holiday on 27th August
DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here

By Manish Kumar
Aug 26, 2025, 16:54 IST

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the result of the posts of Assistant Superintendent under Post Code 111/23 in Delhi Prisons on its official website. The result pdf is available on the official website and you can download the cut off marks and other at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Get all details about DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 here

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the result of the posts of Assistant Superintendent under Post Code 111/23 in Delhi Prisons. The online written examination was conducted on July 13 to 21, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result and cut off marks by logging into their account in OARS module on dsssbonline.nic.in.

Download DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025

The link to download the pdf of DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 is given below. You can download the result pdf directly through the link-

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Download PDF

 

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Overview

The PET for Race, Long Jump, Broad Jump/High Jump has been conducted on 11/06/2025 wherein out of 282 candidates, 142 candidates appeared for the test. Only 85 candidates could qualify in Physical Endurance Test (PET) held on 11/06/2025. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Assistant Superintendent

Post Code 

 111/23

Result Status 

Out

Official Website

 dsssbonline.nic.in

How to Download DSSSB Result 2025?

Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on 'DSSSB Result 2025' on the home page
  • Click on the link and you will get the pdf in a new window..
  • Download the same in a new window. 
  • Print a copy of the result and keep it safe for future reference



