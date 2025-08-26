DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the result of the posts of Assistant Superintendent under Post Code 111/23 in Delhi Prisons. The online written examination was conducted on July 13 to 21, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result and cut off marks by logging into their account in OARS module on dsssbonline.nic.in.
DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Overview
The PET for Race, Long Jump, Broad Jump/High Jump has been conducted on 11/06/2025 wherein out of 282 candidates, 142 candidates appeared for the test. Only 85 candidates could qualify in Physical Endurance Test (PET) held on 11/06/2025. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Superintendent
|
Post Code
|
111/23
|
Result Status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|dsssbonline.nic.in
How to Download DSSSB Result 2025?
Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on 'DSSSB Result 2025' on the home page
- Click on the link and you will get the pdf in a new window..
- Download the same in a new window.
- Print a copy of the result and keep it safe for future reference
