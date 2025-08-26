DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Out at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the result of the posts of Assistant Superintendent under Post Code 111/23 in Delhi Prisons. The online written examination was conducted on July 13 to 21, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result and cut off marks by logging into their account in OARS module on dsssbonline.nic.in.

Download DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025

The link to download the pdf of DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 is given below. You can download the result pdf directly through the link-

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Download PDF

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025 Overview

The PET for Race, Long Jump, Broad Jump/High Jump has been conducted on 11/06/2025 wherein out of 282 candidates, 142 candidates appeared for the test. Only 85 candidates could qualify in Physical Endurance Test (PET) held on 11/06/2025. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-