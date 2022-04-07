CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check Unseen Passages (Discursive) with Answers for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 English unseen passages of discursive type are given here with answers to help students practice for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Question Paper will have two unseen passages in its Section - I. The first passage will be the discursive comprehension passage of 400-450 words. Questions based on the discursive passages will be asked to assess inference, evaluation, vocabulary, analysis and interpretation. The questions will be of very short answer type carrying 1 mark each. To score well in this part of the paper, students can practice the discursive passages given below in this article. All the questions are provided with answers. You can download all the discursive passages in PDF and practice them at your convenience.

CBSE Class 10 English Discursive Comprehension Passages for Term 2 Exam 2022

Read the following passage carefully:

1. Frankness may be among the most overrated of virtues! And here‘s why. Because unrestricted and unfiltered frankness is a recipe for breaking relationships, even the closest ones. Such frankness is understandable, acceptable and even 'cute' only in children under the age of five.

2. Thinking before one speaks and using restraint are hallmarks of growing maturity and preparation for life. Learning to put a filter between thought and spoken word (and, even more importantly, written word) is an important life skill. Think is a popular acronym for True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary and Kind. This would do wonderfully well as a filter in our minds.

3. It is good to speak what‘s true, but only along with the other attributes in the acronym, particularly the last one, kindness. In the righteous glow of speaking what we see as the truth, we often forget to be kind. We blurt out 'truths' even when it is totally unhelpful and unnecessary to do so, let alone inspiring! Too often, such truth–telling is destructive rather than noble. Only those who do not care about the consequences can afford the luxury of 'speaking their minds' whenever and wherever they please. When relationships are at stake, it is essential to choose the time, place and words appropriately when imparting unpleasant truths. And even then, only when absolutely necessary and with the utmost kindness.

4. Speaking without forethought can be even more dangerous in other circumstances, for example, when someone has entrusted us with a secret. A sign of maturity is the ability to keep a secret. Very young children are incapable of understanding the concept of a secret. To them, every piece of information is interesting, new and meant to be shared. As we grow older, we all learn how to keep a secret, but too often we keep only our own secrets and not those that others confide in us. We may blurt out something a friend told us in confidence, perhaps carelessly but often to appear important in other people‘s estimation. It gives us a sense of power to know something that our friends don‘t, and it requires conscious effort to keep the information to ourselves.

5. But this is the real test of an important life skill: self–restraint. Revealing a friend‘s secret is to betrayal of the friendship. Indeed, the consequences may well spread way beyond the friendship alone. It may lead to gossip spreading like a forest fire, destroying peace of mind and even lives.

6. Words have power to hurt or heal. They are not mere tools for tweeting and messaging. Before the tongue speaks, before the fingers fly over the keyboard, it is important to pause and apply the THINK acronym filter. Is this True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary and Kind?

7. Of course it is important to communicate. But it is far more important to be considerate and compassionate. Speaking well is a skill: speaking kindly is a life skill.

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer ANY FIVE questions from the six given below.

(a) How much of frankness is acceptable?

(b) What does the term 'put a filter' mean in this context?

(c) According to the writer what is the best way to reveal the truth‖?

(d) Why is it important to keep secrets?

(e) The antonym of 'cruelty', used in para 3 is........

(f)What are the power of Words excluding tweeting and messaging?

Answers:

(a) One should be frank to the extent that it does not affect relationships. Complete frankness looks good only in small children. As we grow old we should be smart and filter information.

(b) In this context 'to put a filter' means before speaking, a sensible person will filter whatever he wishes to say. He will think through his thoughts before uttering a word.

(c) The writer says that one must ensure that the place, time and the words are chosen with care. In addition to this, one must use very kind words to convey the truth.

(d) It is very important to keep secrets. We may blurt out something a friend told us in confidence, in a careless manner but often to appear important in other people‘s estimation. So, it requires conscious effort to keep the information to ourselves.

(e) kindness

(f) hurt or heal.

