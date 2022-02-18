CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: Check Important Tips & Format for Analytical Paragraph Writing to Score Full Marks

Check here tips, features and correct format for writing analytical paragraph in CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam. Follow the simple tips and suggestions to score full marks in this question.

CBSE Class 10 English question paper in the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 will have one question on analytical paragraph writing. This will be a 5 marks question. Students can now easily score full marks in this question if they know the correct format and are aware of the important features to include in their paragraph. We have explained below some of the most important tips to write an analytical paragraph. We have mentioned the format that must be followed to write a perfect paragraph.

Analytical Paragraph

An analytical paragraph is a form of descriptive writing which is written on the basis of a given chart, graph, data, outline, clues, table etc. It requires analysis and comparison of the given facts and drawing conclusion based on the given data.

Some significant features of an Analytical Paragraph are:

It describes the given chart, graph, table, data, clues etc.

It should be short and informative.

It should clearly mention the provided facts and figures.

The whole paragraph should be in same tense.

The language used should be simple and accurate.

No personal observation or feedback should be added.

Types of Analytical Paragraphs

1. Data Based

In this, some data is presented in the form of a pie chart, a bar graph, line graph or a table. Students have to analyse the data making comparisons and drawing conclusions.

2. Problem and Solution Based

Here, a problem is presented and students have to suggest some solution based on some logic. Their solution must be supported with arguments, reasons and data.

3. Process Description Based

In this, students have to analyse the information presented in the form of a flow chart, a diagram, a visual or an info graphic.

4. Information Based

This has some information presented as an input. Students are required to process and understand the given information and then describe it in the form of a paragraph.

5. Map Based

In this, a set of two maps is presented as an input with significant differences in a piece of land or a building plan showing some additions and alterations. Students have to analyse these changes and summarise them in the form of a paragraph.

Format of an Analytical Paragraph

Content of an analytical paragraph should be written in 100-120 words. The content of the paragraph must include the following parts:

(i) Introduction:

Explain in one or two lines the context or the subject of the given graph.

(ii) Body:

Explain in detail the figure and trends, making comparisons and contrasts.

Explain in detail what the graph is about.

Use relevant figures, explain trends, make comparisons and contrasts.

Divide it into sub paragraphs, if required.

Use appropriate functional language to show trend progression and comparison

(iii) Conclusion:

Conclude the paragraph giving the overall view or summary of the chart or graph.

Most important tips to score full marks in the analytical paragraph:

Analyse the given diagram 2-3 times carefully and understand it properly before you start writing.

Keep the sentences crisp and clear.

The facts of data should be kept the same.

Organize the content and structure the ideas logically, sequentially, cohesively

Use functional language to show comparison, contrast, emphasis, conclusion etc.

Avoid grammatical and spelling mistakes.

Do not repeat the same words in a single line.

Thus, students can easily score full marks in the analytical paragraph writing questions by folloiwing the above tips and suggestions.

