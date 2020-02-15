CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2020: Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers for All Chapters of Footprints without Feet

Go through important questions and answers of CBSE class 10 English book (Footprints Without Feet). The chapter-wise questions are given here which are based on the NCERT textbook and the latest English sample paper. The given questions are expected to be asked in CBSE Class 10 board exam 2020. The exam is scheduled to be on 26th February 2020.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 1 (A Triumph of Surgery)

Q1- Why Mrs. Pumphrey is worried about Tricki?

Ans- Mrs. Pumphrey was worried because Tricki would not eat anything and was even refusing its favourite dishes. It was just lying around on the rug and panting.

Q2- Why Mrs. Pumphrey thought that the dog’s recovery is “a triumph of surgery”?

Ans- Mrs. Pumphrey thought that the dog’s recovery was actually “a triumph of surgery” because just in two weeks Tricki had recovered completely. Tricki was transformed into a hard-muscled animal.

Q3- Do you think Tricki was happy to go home?

Ans- Yes, Tricki was happy to go home. It jumped right from the narrator’s arms and went to Mrs. Pumphrey.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 2 (The Thief’s Story)

Q1- Why Hari Singh thought that Anil’s job was queer?

Ans- Anil uses to contribute to magazines. He wrote for a living and didn’t earn much that's why it was difficult for Hari Singh to understand his profession.

Q2- In what way the thief think Anil will react to the theft?

Ans- As per the thief, on discovering the theft, Anil’s face would show a slight touch of sadness. The sadness would not be actually for the loss of money, but for the loss of trust

Q3- Do you think that Anil realizes that he has been robbed?

Ans- Yes, Anil had actually realized that he had been robbed. He came to know this because all the notes were wet and damp from the rain.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 3 (The Midnight Visitor)

Q1- Who is Fowler? Mention his first authentic thrill of the day?

Ans- Fowler was a writer by profession and he had come to meet Ausable. Fowler’s first authentic thrill of the day was when he saw a man in Ausable’s room pointing a pistol towards Ausable and himself.

Q2- How Ausable says he got in?

Ans- According to Ausable, he thought Max had got into the room through the way of the balcony. He said that it was happening the second time in a month that somebody had got into his room this way.

Q3- How Ausable manages to make Max believe that there is a balcony attached to his room? Looking back at his detailed description of it. What do you think makes it a convincing story?

Ans- Ausable created a convincing story regarding the presence of a balcony by saying that twice in a month somebody had entered his room through the balcony. He further explains to Max that his room was earlier a part of a larger unit and the balcony was with the adjoining room. His convincing manner of description made Max believed that there was indeed a balcony under his window.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 4 (A Question of Trust)

Q1- What Horace Danby likes to collect?

Ans- Horace Danby likes to collect expensive and rare books.

Q2- Who do you think is the real culprit in the story?

Ans- The actual and real culprit was the woman who pretended that she is a member of the family living at Shotover Grange. She tricked Horace and made him believe her. She cleverly takes away all the jewels that were kept in the safe.

Q3- Did you start suspecting, before the end of the story, that the lady was not the person Horace Danby took her to be?

Ans- Yes, it was clearly suspected before the end of the story that the lady was not the person Horace Danby thought she is. She was very calm about seeing Horace which was very strange. And it was quite clear when she did not call the police, and instead asked Horace to take out all the jewels from the safe.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 5 (Footprints Without Feet)

Q1- How did the invisible man become visible?

Ans- Griffin was entirely invisible until stepped in some mud and the mud caused him to leave footprints as he walked. His footprints were then seen by two boys. They followed him as long as the prints were visible. On getting rid of the boys, he went into a big London store to put on some warm clothes. Once the store was shut, he got dressed. He put on shoes, an overcoat and a wide-brimmed hat which made him visible to the people who came to work at the store the next day.

Q2- Why Mrs. Hall finds the scientist eccentric?

Ans- Mrs. Hall finds the scientist eccentric because he had an uncommon appearance and in spite of Mrs. Hall’s attempts to be friendly, he was responding in a cold manner.

Q3- In what way do you assess Griffin as a scientist?

Ans- Griffin was a scientist as he had discovered how to make the human body transparent. Though an achievement, he misused this discovery for personal gains and ended up hurting others.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 6 (The Making of a Scientist)

Q1- What way did a book become a turning point in Richard Ebright’s life?

Ans- The book names ‘The Travels of Monarch X’ brings a turning point in his life. This book was about how monarch butterflies migrated to Central America which opened up the world of science to the eager young butterfly collector and bought a turning point in Richard’s life.

Q2- How one can become a scientist, an economist, a historian…? Does it simply mean reading many books on the subject? Does it also involve observing, thinking and doing experiments?

Ans- Answer this question as per your own understanding and perspective.

Q3- How did Richard Ebright’s mother help him?

Ans- Richard Ebright’s mother encouraged his interest in learning. She took him on various trips, bought him telescopes, microscopes, and other types of equipment.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 7 (The Necklace)

Q1- What kind of a person is Mme Loisel and why she is always unhappy?

Ans- Mme Loisel was a pretty young lady who was born in a family of clerks. She felt that she was born to experience all the delicacies and luxuries. But instead, she had to live a simple and economical life which she completely disliked.

Q2- What fresh problem was disturbing Mme Loisel?

Ans- After buying a pretty dress, Mme Loisel was bothered as she had no jewel to adorn herself with.

Q3- Ostentation and vanity most of the times land people in trouble. Matilda is an apt example of this. Explain.

Ans- Matilda always longed for the life of luxury and wealth. She immersed herself in the life of glamour. She borrowed a necklace when invited to a party. She loses the necklace and pays heavily. She and her husband worked day and night to pay for the necklace. It is always good to be satisfied with what you have.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 8 (The Hack Driver)

Q1- Why the lawyer is sent to New Mullion? What does he think about the place?

Ans- The lawyer was sent to New Mullion in order to serve the summons on Oliver Lutkins. He was needed as a witness in a law case. The lawyer had expected the place to be a sweet and simple country village.

Q2- “I agreed that it was pretty disrespectful treatment. We did, however, search the house. Since it was only one storey high, Bill went round it, peering in at all the windows. We examined the barn and stable.”

a. Who does ‘I’ refer to

Ans- Sinclair Lewis

b. What was Bill’s profession?

Ans- Hack Driver

c. The disrespectful treatment faced by the speaker was

Ans- Oliver’s mother shouted at them and threatened them with an iron.

d.The phrase ‘peering in at all windows’ here means

Ans- It means looking inside and trying to find something.

Q3- Does the summons is served by the narrator that day?

Ans- No, the summon is not served by the narrator that day.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 9 (Bholi)

Q1- Bholi was a neglected child. Discuss.

Ans- Bholi did not have new clothes as no one took care of them. Her parents sent her to school as they thought there was very little chance of her getting married.

Q2- Why made Bholi’s father worried about her?

Ans- Bholi’s father was worried because she had neither intelligence nor good looks. He wondered if he would find a suitable groom for her.

Q3- Bholi had quite a lot of apprehensions about going to school. What made her feel that she was going to a much better place than her home?

Ans- Bholi felt that her school was a much better place than her home because she got the treatment that she had never experienced before.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 10 (The Book that Saved the Earth)

Q1- Why the twentieth century was called the ‘Era of the Book’?

Ans- The twentieth century was known as the ‘Era of the Book’ because at that time there were books about everything, covering anteaters to Zulus. These books punctuated, illustrated, educated and even decorated.

Q2- Do you think books are being replaced by electronic media? Can we do away with books altogether?

Ans- The answer to this question needs your own perspective of ad analysis. The response can vary from person to person.

Q3- Noodle avoids to offend Think − Tank but at the same time he corrects his mistakes. How he manages to do that?

Ans- Whenever Noodle had to say something contrary to what Think-Tank said, he presented his thoughts by referring to them as being of no particular importance. In this way, he corrected Think-Tank’s errors without making him actually feel that he was being corrected.