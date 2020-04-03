CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Syllabus 2020-2021

CBSE has released the syllabus/ course structure for all subjects of class 10. Students, who have entered the class 10, must start with the thorough understanding of the CBSE curriculum and then go down with the course to achieve success in their first board examinations. With this article, students may read and download the CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature syllabus for the new academic session, 2020-2021.

Contents of CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) syllabus 2020-21 are:

Section-wise weightage for question paper

Preparatory content for each section

Division of marks in each section

Prescribed books

Components of Internal Assessment

Textbook course

Question paper design for the annual board examination

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Question Paper 2020

Find below the complete syllabus for CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature:

ENGLISH LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE (Code No. 184)

CLASS – X (2020-21)

SECTION - WISE WEIGHTAGE IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE

Section Total Weightage

A Reading Skills 20 B Writing Skills with Grammar 30 C Literature Textbook and Extended Reading Text 30 TOTAL 80

Note: The annual examination will be of 80 marks, with a duration of three hours. There will be internal assessment for 20 Marks.

Section A: Reading 20 Marks 50 Periods

This section will have two unseen passages of a total length of 700-750. The arrangement within the reading section is as follows:

Q.1. A factual passage of 300-350 words with eight Objective Type Questions (including Multiple Choice Questions). (8 marks)

Q.2. A Discursive passage of 350-400 words with four Short Answer Type Questions to test inference, evaluation and analysis and four Objective Type Questions ( including Multiple Choice Questions) to test vocabulary. (12 marks)

Section B: Writing and Grammar 30 Marks 60 Periods

For writing tasks, there will be internal choice

Q.3: Formal letter based on a given situation in about 150-200 words. (10marks)

Q.4: Writing an analytical paragraph on the basis of the given map/ chart/ report/ line graph etc.in about 150-200 words. (10 marks)

The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas in class 10:

(i) Tenses

(ii) Modals

(iii) Use of passive voice

(iv)) Subject – verb concord

(v) Reporting

(a) Commands and requests

(b) Statements

(c) Questions

(vi) Clauses:

(a) Noun clauses

(b) Adverb clauses

(c) Relative clauses

(vii). Determiners

(vi) Prepositions

The above items may be tested through test types as given below:

Q.5: Cloze passage / Gap Filling / Editing. (4 marks)

Q.6: Dialogue Writing/ Reporting dialogue on a given cue. (6 marks)

Section C: Literature Textbook and Extended Reading Text 30 Marks 60 Periods

There will be Internal Choice for every question.

Q.7: One out of two extracts from prose/poetry/drama for reference to context. Two Short Answer Type Questions on interpretation. (2 × 2 = 4 marks)

Q.8: Five Short Answer Type Questions out of seven to be answered in 30-40 words each from FIRST FLIGHT and FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET (three from FIRST FLIGHT and two from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET). (2x5=10 marks)

Q.9: One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from the book ‘FIRST FLIGHT’ to be answered in about 100-150 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts. This can be a passage based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. (8 marks)

Q.10: One out of two Long Answer Type Question from the book ‘FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET’ on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-150 words. (8 marks)

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Listening and Speaking Competencies 50 Periods

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills will be for 05 marks.

It is recommended that listening and speaking skills should be regularly practised in the class.

Art-integrated activities like Role Play, Skit, Dramatization etc. can also be used.

English Language And Literature Course

Textbooks Literature Reader (First Flight) PROSE (First Flight) 1. A Letter to God 2. Nelson Mandela 3. Two Stories about Flying 4. From the Diary of Anne Frank 5. The Hundred Dresses –I 6. The Hundred Dresses –II 7. Glimpses of India 8. Mijbil the Otter 9. Madam Rides the Bus 10. The Sermon at Benares 11. The Proposal POETRY 1. Dust of Snow 2. Fire and Ice 3. A Tiger in the Zoo 4. How to Tell Wild Animals 5. The Ball Poem 6. Amanda 7. Animals 8. The Trees 9. Fog 10. The Tale of Custard the Dragon 11. For Anne Gregory Supplementary Reader (Footprints without Feet) 1. A Triumph of Surgery 2. The Thief’s Story 3. The Midnight Visitor 4. A Question of Trust 5. Footprints without Feet 6. The Making of a Scientist 7. The Necklace 8. The Hack Driver 9. Bholi 10. The Book that Saved the Earth

Prescribed Books: Published by CBSE, New Delhi

FIRST FLIGHT – Text for Class X

FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET – Supplementary Reader for Class X

WORDS AND EXPRESSIONS – II (WORKBOOK FOR CLASS X)

NOTE: Teachers are advised to:

(i) Encourage classroom interaction among peers, students and teachers through activities such as role play, group work etc.

(ii) Reduce teacher-talk time and keep it to the minimum.

(iii) Take up questions for discussion to encourage pupils to participate and to marshal their ideas and express and defend their views, and

(iv) Continue the Speaking and Listening activities given in the NCERT books.

Besides measuring attainment, texts serve the dual purpose of diagnosing mistakes and areas of non-learning. To make evaluation a true index of learners’ attainment, each language skill is to be assessed through a judicious mixture of different types of questions.

Reading Section: Reading for comprehension, critical evaluation, inference and analysis are skills to be tested.

Writing Section: All types of short and extended writing tasks will be dealt with.

Grammar: Grammar items mentioned in the syllabus will be taught and assessed over a period of time. There will be no division of syllabus for Grammar.

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Previous Years Question Papers

ENGLISH LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE

CLASS - X (2020-21)(Code no.184)

Marks 80





Download the Complete CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF

