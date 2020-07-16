CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus: Check names of topics and chapters removed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) keeps on working on its study material and course structure to provide its students with a better learning experience each time. Now, when the whole world is going through a difficult phase of COVID-19 pandemic, the board took an initiative to relieve its students of the stress and anxiety. Due to being unable to attend classes for the past few months, there has been a lot of loss of students' studies. So, CBSE decided to cut down the syllabus to compensate for this loss. The board reduced the syllabus of all subjects of Class 9th to Class 12th by 30%. This revised syllabus will be applicable for all the exams including internal assessments, periodic tests, pre-boards (for 10th, 12th) and the year-end examinations to be conducted in the current academic session 2020-2021.

In this article, we are providing the complete list of topics and the names of chapters that have been eliminated from the CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus released in the month of April. Students are suggested to know these topics and keep them in mind while studying the English subject and preparing the same for the CBSE Board Exam 2021. Check below the deleted portion f syllabus. You can also download the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 10 English from the link provided at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature (086) - Deleted portion (Theory):

Grammar

Use of Passive Voice

Clauses: Noun, Adverb Clauses of condition and time, Relative

Prepositions

FIRST FLIGHT – Text for Class X

Literature

FIRST FLIGHT

How to Tell Wild Animals Trees Fog Mijbil the Otter For Anne Gregory

FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET

The Midnight Visitor A Question of Trust The Book That Saved The Earth

It is quite essential that students know the CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus properly to know the prescribed topics and understand the course structure and examination pattern. Link to download the latest syllabus id provided below: