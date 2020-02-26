CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF

Get here the CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Question Paper for which the exam was conducted today, February 26, 2020. Complete question paper is available here for download in PDF format. You may also check the paper analysis and feedback shared by few students who wrote the CBSE Class 10 English Exam today. We captured the students’ reaction on the difficulty level of the paper in a live video. Check the following link to watch the live video and also know the paper analysis from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020 Analysis and Student Feedback

A screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2020 is shown below:

Complete question paper can be downloaded in PDF from the link provided below:

Structure of CBSE Class 10 English Paper is as follows:

CBSE Class 10 Class 10 English question paper has 11 questions comprising total 80 marks. These questions are divided into three sections - A, B and C.

Section Marks Section A: Reading 20 marks Section B: Writing and Grammar 30 marks Section C: Literature 30 marks

Section A contains two unseen passages. There are 8 objective type questions from the first passage while for the second passage four short answer questions and four objective type questions are asked.

Section B includes 5 questions. Here first question has a choice between the letter and article writing, second question is of story writing, third includes gap filling with correct words, fourth question is based on editing and the last question has rearrangement of words to make correct sectences.

Section C includes four questions based on the chapters of English textbooks – First Flight and Footprints without Feet. There are questions of different formats like objective type questions, short answer and long answer type questions.

