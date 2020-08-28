CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme 2020

CBSE Class 10 marking scheme of English Language and Literature Question Paper 2020 is provided here in PDF format. CBSE marking scheme is a very useful resource to know how the evaluators check answers written by candidates in board exams. The marking scheme mentions the answer hints/ value points to all questions asked in the exam paper. You get to know the right format that should be followed while writing answers to different types of questions like an essay, letter, article writing, etc. It also helps you know how step-wise marking is followed in the evaluation process in CBSE Board Exams. So, all the class 10 students who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exam 2021 must go through the also Class 10 English Language and Literature marking scheme to make a plan for writing their exam appropriately and obtain desired scores.

You can check here the marking schemes of all different sets of Class 10 English Language and Literature question papers given in the Board Exam 2020.

Secondary School Examination

March 2020

Marking Scheme – : English Language and Literature(184)

(PAPER CODE : Set- 2/1/1)

Section-A (Reading)

1. Objective: To comprehend the passage (1 x 8=8 Marks)

To identify the main points from the text

Marking: 8 marks - 1 mark for each correct answer.

No penalty for spelling, punctuation or grammatical mistakes

Read the following passage carefully.

1.1 On the basis of your reading of the above passage, answer the following questions.

(a) The Dancing Girl belongs to

Ans. (i) Mohenjo-daro.

(b) In the museum she’s kept among

Ans (iii) terracotta animals.

(c) Which information is not given in the passage?

Ans (iv) She cannot be rediscovered as she’s bronze.

(d) ‘Great Art’ has power because

Ans (i) it appeals to us despite a passage of time

(e) The jewellery she wears

Ans (iv) Neither (i) nor (ii) is correct.

(f) She reminds us

Ans (ii) why museums in our country are exciting.

(g) The synonym of the word ‘‘among’’ in paragraph 1 is ____

Ans amid.

(h) The size of the dancing girl is equal to the length of the human palm. (True/False)

Ans True

You can check and download the full marking scheme from the links provided below:

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/1/1

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/1/2

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/1/3

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/2/1

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/2/2

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/2/3

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/3/1

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/3/2

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/3/3

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/4/1

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/4/2

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/4/3

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/5/1

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/5/2

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Marking Scheme - Set 2/5/3

Also check the marking scheme for all subjects of CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme of Board Exam 2020 - All Subjects