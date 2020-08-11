CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme for All Papers of Board Exam 2020 Released - Download in PDF here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the marking scheme of Class 10 Board Exam 2020. Marking schemes of all sets of question papers of all subjects are released by the board on its official website. This marking scheme is helpful to know the answer key and criteria of distribution of marks across different answers. The same marking scheme is followed in the evaluation process of answer sheets of board exam.

We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme of Board Exam 2020 for you to download in PDF format. You can easily check the marking scheme of your set of question paper by clicking on the respective link from the list given below.

CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Marking Scheme 2020

This CBSE marking scheme can be of great benefit for all those students who will appear for their board exam in 2021. With this marking scheme, they can understand the right way of writing answers in the board exam. They will get to know how to infuse appropriate keywords in their answers by keeping them concise and informative.

