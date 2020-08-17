CBSE Marking Scheme of Class 10 Hindi Course A Question Paper 2020

CBSE has released the marking scheme of class 10 Hindi A question paper of board exam 2020. The board released this marking scheme to help students understand the evaluation process followed in the board exams. In the marking scheme, the board has provided the answer hints to all questions given in the question paper. These answer hints indicate the right keywords that must be included in the answers written in the board exam. Moreover, the marking scheme also mentions the step-wise marks, i.e., the marks allotted to different steps included in an answer. This marking scheme was used in evaluating the students' answer sheets in board exam 2020. Thus, all those students who wrote the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam 2020, can check this marking scheme to know how their answers were evaluated to calculate the final marks. This marking scheme is also helpful for those who will write their class 10 board exam this year. With this marking scheme, they can check the correct format according to which answers should be written in the exam.

Students can check here the marking schemes of all five sets of the question papers that were distributed in Class 10 Hindi A Board Exam 2020. All the marking schemes are provided in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Marking Hindi Course A Scheme 2020:

MARKING SCHEME

CLASS X HINDI A (March, 2020)

QUESTION PAPER CODE: SET 3/1/1,2,3

VALUE POINTS/EXPECTED ANSWER

You can check and download the full marking scheme from the links provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Marking Scheme - Set 1 (3/1/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Marking Scheme - Set 2 (3/2/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Marking Scheme - Set 3 (3/3/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Marking Scheme - Set 4 (3/4/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Marking Scheme - Set 5 (3/5/1,2,3)

Also check the marking scheme for all subjects of CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme of Board Exam 2020 - All Subjects