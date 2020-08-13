CBSE Class 10 Science Marking Scheme of Board Exam 2020

CBSE marking scheme of class 10 Science question paper of board exam 2020 has been released by the board. The board has released the marking schemes for all sets of the question paper that were distributed in the exam. Students can check the marking scheme of their question paper to know how their answer sheets were evaluated in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020. This marking scheme is also helpful for the students who will appear for their board exam in the year 2021. They can check the correct format of answers to be written in the exam and get an idea about the step-wise marks distribution scheme.

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme 2020:

MARKING SCHEME – CLASS X SCIENCE (2019-20)

QUESTION PAPER CODE: SET 31/1/1

VALUE POINTS/EXPECTED ANSWER

SECTION A

Answer 1: Cyclopentene / Cyclohexene-formula or structure (or any other). If candidate writes Benzene give full marks.

Answer 2: Electromagnetic Induction

Answer 3: (a) Thick hair growth in armpits, genital area/thinner hair on arms, legs, face/ more active oil secretion from glands on skin/Occurrence of pimples (any two)

(b) Imbalance in male – female ratio/ decline in child sex ratio

(c) Oral pills

(d) Rate of birth and death

Answer 4: (a) Human beings are at the top level in any food chain

(b) Washing of vegetables, fruits, grains thoroughly/Organic farming/ Use of bio pesticides (any one)

(c) (b) / Trophic level

(d) (a) / Consumer

Answer 5 (d) / (A) and (B)

OR

(d)/ Double displacement reaction:

Answer 6: (d) / (B), (C) and (D)

Answer 7: (c)/ Sodium hydrogen carbonate and tartaric acid

[Note: If a candidate writes ‘none of the options is correct’/ ‘sodium hydrogen carbonate’ give full credit.]

Answer 8: (c) / CaSO 4 . 1/2 H 2 O

Answer 9: (d) / All reflecting surfaces

OR

(d) / Virtual and erect

Answer 10: (d) / Increases heavily

OR

(d) / 1A

