CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Marking Scheme of Board Exam 2020

Check here the CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme of English Communicative Question Paper 2020. The board has released this marking scheme to reveal how answers in the board exam are evaluated to calculate students' result. With this marking scheme, students get to know the answer hints to check whether their answers were correct or not. This marking scheme is also helpful for the students who will appear in the upcoming board exam. They can check the correct format of writing answers in the exam. So, go through the CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Marking Scheme to prepare an effective plan for writing your exam.

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme 2020

ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE

(SUBJECT CODE : 101)

(PAPER CODE : 1/4/1)

VALUE POINTS/EXPECTED ANSWER

SECTION - A (READING) 20 MARKS

Note: Section - A tests a candidate’s ability to read and understand only, therefore, no deductions are to be made for errors in spelling, grammar or punctuation. Marks should be awarded if the answer can be clearly understood.

Objective: This section evaluates the reading and comprehension skills of the students and their ability to infer and evaluate the given information.

1. UNCLE KEN (MARKS – 8)

Objective: To identify the main points of a text

Marking: 8 marks – 1 mark for each correct answer

(Attempt ANY EIGHT)

Answers:

a) insisted on going zigzag way

b) he dashed out of the field, was panting and his hat flew off

c) he did not see the lighter / funny side of the incident

d) his belt got entangled with fellow passenger’s luggage

e) the book that the gentleman was reading was written by the narrator himself

f) that his ghosts were funny and not scary

g) because he could elongate his arms at will

h) lived his life to the fullest, enjoying its small moments of happiness

i) benign

2. CHOICE OF PROFESSION TOTAL (MARKS - 12)

Objective : To identify the main points of the text 2.1

Marking: 8 marks - 2 marks for each correct answer

(Attempt ANY FOUR)

Answers:

a) students can take help of elders, teachers and professionals in deciding their careers. They should choose their careers according to their aptitude and resources.

b) wrong, unrealistic attitude, high ambitions

c) high school level else left groping aimlessly

d) for lack of funds, one will have to choose a far humbler career

e) strong optimism, ambition for fame, prepared to face the worst, has perseverance and to be ready for hard labour (any two)

2.2 Fill in the blanks Marking:

2 marks - 1 mark for each correct answer

(Attempt ANY TWO)

Answers:

a) right and timely choice of a career

b) unemployment and frustration

c) elders, professionals and teachers

2.3 Vocabulary

Marking: 2 marks – 1 mark for each correct answer

(Attempt ANY TWO)

a) counselling

b) dream / ambition

c) financial resources

