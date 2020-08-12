CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Marking Scheme 2020

CBSE has released the marking scheme for all subjects of class 10 for which the board exam 2020 was conducted. The purpose of releasing the marking scheme is to make the evaluation process fair and transparent. It helps students to know the correct answers so that they can check how many answers they wrote correctly in the exam paper. Then, according to the marks distribution pattern mentioned in the marking scheme, they can roughly calculate their marks.

In this article, we are providing the marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Exam 2020. There were five different sets of Maths Basic question paper. We have provided here the marking scheme for all five sets of the papers in PDF format. You can easily download the marking scheme of your set by clicking on the respective link.

QUESTION PAPER CODE 430/1/1

EXPECTED ANSWER/VALUE POINTS

SECTION A

1. HCF of 144 and 198 is

(a) 9

(b) 18

(c) 6

(d) 12

Answer: (b) 18

2. The median and mode respectively of a frequency distribution are 26 and 29. Then its mean is

(a) 27.5

(b) 24.5

(c) 28.4

(d) 25.8

Answer: (b) 24.5

3. In Fig. 1, on a circle of radius 7 cm, tangent PT is drawn from a point P such that PT = 24 cm. If 0 is the centre of the circle, then the length of PR is

(a) 30 cm

(b) 28 cm

(c) 32 cm

(d) 25 cm

Answer: (c) 32 cm

4. 225 can be expressed as

(a) 5 × 32

(b) 52 × 3

(c) 52 × 32

(d) 53 × 3

Answer: (d) 52 × 32

5. The probability that a number selected at random from the numbers 1, 2, 3, ..., 15 is a multiple of 4 is

(a) 4/15

(b) 2/15

(c) 1/15

(d) 1/5

Answer: (d) 1/5

6. If one zero of a quadratic polynomial (kx2 + 3x + k) is 2, then the value of k is

(a) 5/6

(b) − 5/6

(c) 6/5

(d) − 6/5

Answer: (d) − 6/5

You can check and download the full marking scheme from the links provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Marking Scheme - Set 1

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Marking Scheme - Set 2

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Marking Scheme - Set 3

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Marking Scheme - Set 4

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Marking Scheme - Set 5

