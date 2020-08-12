CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Marking Scheme 2020

CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics marking scheme for the question papers of board exam 2020 is provided here. Here, we are providing the marking scheme of all five different sets of question papers of class 10 Maths. Students, who had appeared in the exam can check the marking scheme of their set to know the correct answers to all questions. They will also get to know how their answers have been evaluated to prepare the final result.

We have provided below a part of the marking scheme of the first set of the paper:

QUESTION PAPER CODE 30/1/1 EXPECTED ANSWER/VALUE POINTS SECTION – A Q. No. 1 to 10 are multiple choice type questions of 1 mark each. Select the correct option. Q. No. Marks 1. If one of the zeroes of the quadratic polynomial x2 + 3x + k is 2, then the value of k is (a) 10 (b) –10 (c) –7 (d) –2 Ans: (b) –10 1 2. The total number of factors of a prime number is (a) 1 (b) 0 (c) 2 (d) 3 Ans: (c) 2 1 3. The quadratic polynomial, the sum of whose zeroes is –5 and their product is 6, is (a) x2 + 5x + 6 (b) x2 – 5x + 6 (c) x2 – 5x – 6 (d) –x2 + 5x + 6 Ans: (a) x2 + 5x + 6 1 4. The value of k for which the system of equations x + y – 4 = 0 and 2x + ky =3 has no solution, is (a) –2 (b) ≠2 (c) 3 (d) 2 Ans: (d) 2 1 5. The HCF and the LCM of 12, 21, 15 respectively are (a) 3,140 (b) 12,420 (c) 3,420 (d) 420,3 Ans: (c) 3,420 1 6. The value of x for which 2x,(x + 10) and ( 3x + 2 ) are the three consecutive terms of an AP, is (a) 6 (b) –6 (c) 18 (d) –18 Ans: (a) 6 1 7. The first term of an AP is p and the common difference is q, then its 10th term is (a) q + 9p (b) p – 9q (c) p + 9q (d) 2p + 9q Ans: (c) p + 9q 1 9. If the point P(k, 0) divides the line segment joining the points A(2, –2) and B(–7, 4) in the ratio 1 : 2, then the value of k is, (a) 1 (b) 2 (c) –2 (d) –1 Ans: (d) –1 1 10. The value of p, for which the points A(3, 1), B(5, p) and C(7, –5) are collinear, is (a) –2 (b) 2 (c) –1 (d) 1 Ans: (a) –2 1

