CBSE Marking Scheme of Class 10 Hindi Course B Question Paper 2020

CBSE marking scheme of Hindi B question paper of Class 10 Board Exam 2020 is available here. This marking scheme has been released by the board. Marking schemes of all sets of question paper that were given in the board exam are released on the official website of CBSE. We have provided here all sets of the marking scheme which you can easily download and refer to the same to check the correct answers to all questions. Though the marking scheme includes only the answer hints, these are quite useful to know the criteria based on which students' answers are evaluated in the board exam. Right from the steps involved in an answer, use of correct keywords, right information to following proper word limit, all these aspects of writing perfect answers can be learnt from the marking scheme. So, analyse the CBSE marking scheme carefully.

CBSE Class 10 Marking Hindi Course B Scheme 2020:

MARKING SCHEME

CLASS X HINDI B (March, 2020)

QUESTION PAPER CODE: SET 4/1/1,2,3

VALUE POINTS/EXPECTED ANSWER

You can check and download the full marking scheme from the links provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme - Set 1 (4/1/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme - Set 2 (4/2/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme - Set 3 (4/3/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme - Set 4 (4/4/1,2,3)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Marking Scheme - Set 5 (4/5/1,2,3)

