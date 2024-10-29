CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download for ALL subjects

CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers: Check Exam Preparations, Download PDF!
CBSE Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Get CBSE Class 10th Previous Years Board Exam Question Papers from 2015 to 2026. Download all question papers in PDF with solutions and marking scheme.
CBSE Previous Year Question Papers Class 10: Previous year question papers form an essential resource for the CBSE Board Exam preparations. One of the major advantages of solving the question papers of past board exams is that it helps you identify the topics that are frequently asked. This helps you prioritise your study efforts and focus on the most important areas of the syllabus.
In this article, we have provided the CBSE previous years question papers (2015-2026) of all major subjects of Class 10. CBSE Class 10 last 10+ years question papers of Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi subjects are available here for free PDF download. Students must practise with these question papers to acquaint themselves with important topics and the exam pattern. Solving the CBSE question papers in timed conditions will help you get a feel of the actual exam thus preparing you to tackle the challenges of time constraints and pressure. This practice will significantly enhance your performance in the actual exam.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27, All Subjects
CBSE Previous Year Question Paper Class 10
Find below the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Question Papers for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 (term 1), 2022 (term 2), 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026:
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CBSE Class 10th Question Papers 2026
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CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Previous Year Question Paper
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CBSE Class 10th Question Papers 2025
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CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Previous Year Question Paper
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CBSE Class 10th Question Papers 2024
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CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Previous Year Question Paper
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CBSE Class 10th Question Papers 2023
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CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Previous Year Question Paper
Previous years board exam papers are always considered as a sure-shot way of covering a good part of the syllabus effectively in a short time. Solving the previous year's question papers also helps to track the preparation level for the exam and analyse one’s weak areas which can be improved with a little more hard work. Therefore, students are advised to solve most of the previous years CBSE question papers to perform well in the board exam 2026-27.
Related: How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam?
Also Check:
|CBSE Class 10 Question Bank: Mathemathics Case Study
|CBSE Class 10 Question Bank: Science Case Study
What is The Importance of the Previous Year Question Papers for the CBSE Class 10 Students?
Previous year question papers help students understand what has been happening in the previous years examinations and what kind of questions have been asked in every examination. These previous years question papers serve as a format for the students to understand which topics carry more weightage and from which topics more subjective or objective type questions might be asked. Additionally, solving the CBSE's old question papers helps students
- understand the exam pattern clearly.
- get an idea about what types of questions are likely to be asked.
- understand how the exam will be structured overall.
- identify your strengths and weaknesses.
- practise answering questions under timed conditions.
- learn how to manage your time effectively during the exam.
- gain confidence in your ability to do well in the CBSE Board Exams.
Also Check:
Why Should One Solve Sample Papers?
Solving sample papers helps students check their performance. Students not only understand the different kinds of questions that have been asked for the past years but also analyse and understand the potential questions that could be asked in the upcoming board examinations. This boosts the students preparation and thus, their performance.
Check below the subject-wise sample papers 2027 of CBSE Class 10:
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Important links to boost your Class 10 Board Examination 2027 Preparation
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.