CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper 2023 with Answer Key, Download Now!

CBSE Class 10 IT Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam was held today, March 13, 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 IT (402) paper today, March 13, 2023. The Class 10 Information Technology Board Exam was held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 10, once the exams are over. Meanwhile, students can check the authentic question paper here which is available in PDF format. Download the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper 2023 below:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Answer Key 2023 (By Experts)

SECTION — A (Objective Type Questions)

Answer any 4 out of the given 6 questions on Employability Skills.

(i)….………..refers to focusing human efforts for maintaining a healthy body and mind, capable of withstanding stressful situations.

(a)Artificial Intelligence

(b)Stress management

(c)Motivation

(d)Emotional intelligence

Answer: (b)Stress management

(ii)Which of the following is not the benefit of stress management?

(a)Boosts immunity

(b)Reduces efficiency

(c)Improves mood

(d)Prevents behavioural problems

Answer: (b)Reduces efficiency

(iii)…………… are computer programs that can damage the data and software programs or steal the information stored on a computer.

(a) Spam

(b) Junk mail

(c) Viruses

(d) BIOS

Answer: (c) Viruses

(iv) ……………… is a horizontal bar present at bottom of the Windows 7 desktop.

(a) Status Bar

(b) Menu Bar

(c) Task Bar

(d) Recycle bin

Answer: (c) Task Bar

(v) State whether the following statement is a myth or reality:

Entrepreneurs are born a certain way.

Answer: The given statement is a myth. In fact, entrepreneurs are people who made a series of good decisions to chase success.

(vi) Which one of the following is not true for entrepreneurs?

(a) They create needs and demands.

(b) They provide raw materials.

(c) They do not create jobs.

(d) They help society by supporting infrastructure development.

Answer: (c) They do not create jobs.

2. Answer any 5 out of the given 6 questions.

(i) ….……….. controls all aspects of a paragraph's appearance, such as text alignment, tab stops, line spacing, and borders, and can include character formatting.

(a) Page Style

(b) Character Style

(c) Cell Style

(d) Paragraph Style

Answer: (d) Paragraph Style

(ii) How many levels of headings does Open Office Writer evaluate to build the Table of contents?

(a) 8

(b) 9

(c) 10

(d) 12

Answer: (c) 10

(iii) Reema has created a pamphlet on 'Tour to West India'. She has inserted many images to make it more presentable but the size of images is occupying a lot of space. Her friend has suggested her to reduce the size of images. Which of the following options will help her in doing the task without losing any content of the image?

(a) Recolor

(b) Docking

(c) Resize

(d) Rotate

Answer: (c) Resize

(v) Macros are especially useful to ………….. the same way over and over again.

(a) repeat a task

(b) reject a task

(c) report a task

(d) comment a task

Answer: (a) repeat a task

(vi) ……………. feature of Calc helps to track what data was changed, when the change was made, who made the change and in which cell the change has occurred.

(a) Record Changes

(b) Edit record

(c) Change record

(d) Macro

Answer: (a) Record Changes

3. Answer any 5 out of the given 6 questions.

(i) Which one of the following is not an example of DBMS?

(a) PostgresSQL

(b) SQLite

(c) FoxPro

(d) Impress

Answer: (d) Impress

(ii) A ………….. is an interface in a user specified layout that lets users to view, enter, and change data directly in, database objects such as tables.

(a) frame

(b) form

(c) relation

(d) report

Answer: (b) form

(iii) Which of the following is expanded form of SQL?

(a) Systematic Query Language

(b) Structured Query Language

(c) Software Query Language

(d) Structural Query Language

Answer: (d) Structural Query Language

(iv) ………….. is usually suitable for less amount of data. (Relational/Flat file)

Answer: Flat file

(v) Binary data types in a database can be used for storing

(a) photos, music files, etc.

(b) integer values

(c) only image files

(d) only video files

Answer: (a) photos, music files, etc.

(vi) …………….. clause can be used with the SELECT statement in SQL to specify which rows to retrieve from the table.

(a) WHERE

(b) GROUP

(c) SAME

(d) SIMILAR

Answer: (a) WHERE

