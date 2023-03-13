CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Paper Analysis 2023: Student & Expert Review, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 1 0 Information Technology Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10 Information Technology paper was conducted today, March 13, 2023. Initial responses show that the Information Technology paper was easy and short. Check detailed analysis, question paper and answer key here.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Information Technology paper was conducted today, March 13, 2023. The exam started at 10:30 am and had to be completed by 12:30 pm. As per the initial analysis of the paper, it was a very easy and simple paper. Students were able to solve it even before time. Check out this article for detailed paper analysis. Also, download CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper 2023 in PDF here and check answer key by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Information Technology Date March 13, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderately Difficult

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper Pattern 2023

This Question Paper consisted of 21 questions in two sections: Section A & Section B.

Section A had objective type questions whereas Section B contained subjective type questions.

Out of the given (5 + 16 =) 21 questions, a candidate had to answer (5 + 10 =) 15 questions in the allotted (maximum) time of 2 hours.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Paper Analysis 2023

Paper was easy, direct, and very short, reviewed the students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 IT Paper 2023 today. There weren't many logical or reasoning questions. It could be easily solved before 2 hours, said many students.

According to the teachers, the Information Technology exam of CBSE class 10 was of easy to moderate level. It was entirely based on the revised CBSE syllabus and on the pattern of latest CBSE sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper & Answer Key 2023

We have provided the question paper link below along with the answer key for the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Board Exam 2023. Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam 2023 can check their answers with the help of answer key provided here to estimate their expected marks in the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May/June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023

Check below some other important resources to help you prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: