CBSE 10th Result 2022: Know CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Result Date, How to Check Direct Link @cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: As per the media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE 10th result on 4th July 2022. However, the board has not yet confirmed any date or time of release. Once confirmed, students will be able to check CBSE 10th results on the official website - cbse.nic.in. This time, a combined CBSE 10th result marksheets will be released (with term 1 and term 2 marks) just like in the previous year. As per reports, the board is not likely to give a break up of both the terms.

Updated as on 29th June 2022 at 1.38 PM

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 Exam: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE 10th result 2022 for Term 2 exam in July. The result will be announced on its official websites @cbse.gov.in, @cbseresults.nic.in. Students to check their CBSE Class 10th result 2022 will have to enter the roll number and date of birth. Apart from the CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will also be available through SMS, IVRS and Digi locker.

Students will also be able to check the CBSE class 10 result 2022 through the direct link to be provided here. They are advised to follow the steps provided here to check the results. This year, the CBSE board will conduct the exams in two terms. The first term exams result has been released via schools.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Term 2 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Class 10th Exam level National school level Mode of exam Offline Term Term 2 Session 2021-2022 Result websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number, admit card ID, school and centre number

CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 Date

The CBSE 10th Term 2 result will be announced in online mode. So here, we have provided the tentative CBSE 10th Result 2022 date for term 2 exam. Students can check these dates and keep track of all the important events related to the CBSE exam result 2022.

Events Date CBSE 10th Board Exam (Term 2) 26th April to 24th May 2022 CBSE 10th Term 2 Result July 2022 (Tentative)

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Term 2 Exam?

Students can check class 10th term 2 result 2022 CBSE in online mode. Earlier, term 1 class 10th result was released via schools. However, this time the CBSE 10th result will be available on the official website. To help them in checking their CBSE 10th term 2 result, here we have provided the detailed step-by-step process for the same -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - Now, click on CBSE Term 2 result for 10th tab.

Step 3 - The CBSE 10th result 2022 window will open in the new tab.

Step 4 - Enter board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID in the space provided.

Step 5 - Re-check all the details and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6 - CBSE 10th exam result will appear on the screen.

Step 7 - Download the result scorecard and take printout for future reference.

How To Check CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10 Via DigiLocker?

CBSE provides digital mark sheets through DigiLocker as well. Registered students will be required to verify through their registered mobile number before accessing the digital documents. They can go through the steps to know how to check CBSE 10th result 2022 -

Step 1 - Students can download DigiLocker by login to the DigiLocker website and mobile application.

Step 2 - Students will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on the phone via SMS.

Step 3 - They have to enter their details in the app to check CBSE 10th result 2022 online.

How To Check CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10 through Umang App?

Students can also download their results through Umang App. They need to download this app from the Google Play store. The app must be downloaded before avoid any last-minute rush. Further, they can check the steps below -

Step 1 - Open the Umang App on mobile.

Step 2 - Go to the homepage of the app and then click on the 'all services' tab. Then select the ‘CBSE’ option to check class 10 results.

Step 3 - Now, enter the credentials as required to check and download the CBSE class 10 result term 2 result.

Step 4 - Check and download the class 10 Result.

CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10 Students - Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here, students can check the sample image of CBSE term 2 result checking procedure for class 10th. They can check the images below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CBSE

Step 2 - After Clicking on the result tab, this window will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Now, click on CBSE 10th result, a login window will be displayed

Step 4 - Enter the credentials, and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be provided in CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam Results?

As per the last year's details, the CBSE 10th exam result for term 2 is expected to include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of CBSE 10th result 2022 will contain the following details -

About examination

Board name

Student's class

Name of Student

Roll Number

Mother’s Name

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Subject

Subject Code

Theory Marks

Practical Marks

Total Marks

Final Result- pass/ Not Pass

How to calculate CGPA for CBSE Class 10 Result

Students can also check last year's calculation steps for class 10th Result 2021 - students have to add all the grade points for the main five subjects. Now, divide it by 5. For example, if your grade points for the five main subjects are: 9, 8, 7, 9 and 7. Now, add the grade points: 9+8+7+9+7 = 40 and divide it by 5; 40/5 = 8. Thus, the CGPA will be 8.

Grading System in CBSE For 10th

As per previous year’s, students must get a grade higher than E in all 5 subjects in order to qualify for the CBSE 10th Class result. The passing mark for each subject is 33%. CBSE Board will follow the 9-point grading system to award a certain grade. Check table below -

Grades Grading System A1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates A2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates E Failed candidates

CBSE Class 10 Result Statistics

Along with the CBSE 10th Class result 2022 for Term 2, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Earlier, the board on 11th March sent the marks of the Class 10 students to the respective schools. Many schools have released the result and shared it with the students. However, no as such data is available.

In CBSE 10th result 2021, Trivandrum region, which has been the best performing region of CBSE for the past few years, recorded 99.99% pass. Here students can check the past few year's CBSE 10th result statistics:

Year Total Students Appeared Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 2021 21,50,608 98.89 99.24 99.04 2020 1885885 90.14 93.31 91.46 2019 1761078 90.14 92.45 91.1 2018 1624682 85.32 88.67 86.7 2017 1660123 93.4 92.5 93.06 2016 1489021 96.11 96.36 96.21 2015 1365488 96.98 97.82 97.32

CBSE Result Class 10 Analysis 2021 - School wise Performance

School Pass % Kendriya Vidyalaya 99.23 Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya 98.66 Central Tibetan School Administration 93.67 Independent School 92.81 Government School 80.91 Government Aided School 77.82

CBSE Class 10th Result Analysis 2021 - Region wise Performance

Region Pass % Noida 79.12 Delhi East 85.79 Delhi West 85.96 Noida 87.51 Prayagraj 89.12 Dehradun 89.72 Patna 90.69 Chandigarh 91.83 Bhopal 92.86 Bhubaneswar 93.2 Panchkula 94.31 Ajmer 96.93 Pune 98.05 Bengaluru 98.23 Chennai 98.95 Trivandrum 99.28

Know What After CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Result 2022?

After the announcement of the CBSE class 10th term 2 result, students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their school. They can also download it from Digilocker. Further, students will be able to apply for any stream of their choice in class 11th - Science, Commerce and Arts. In case students are not satisfied with their CBSE 10th result term 2, they can apply for revaluation or sit for compartmental exams.

CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 - Chek Verification and Rechecking Details

After term 2 exam, the students who are not satisfied with their marks in the CBSE result 2022 class 10, they can apply for re-evaluation. The online portal to register for re-checking/ re-evaluation will be activated in June 2022. Students need to pay a re-evaluation fee of Rs 100 per question to register online. The fee is non-refundable Any changes in the marks will be reflected in the final CBSE 10th Class result 2022. The CBSE 10th result 2022 declared after re-evaluation will be considered final. No further appeal against the re-evaluation will be entertained.

CBSE 10th Compartmental Result for Term 2 Exam

Also, students who are not satisfied with CBSE Class 10 result 2022 can avail a chance for improvement. The CBSE will conduct the compartment exams for class 10th in June 2022. The compartment CBSE class 10 exam dates will be released online. Schools have to fill out the form for the CBSE compartmental and pay the required fee through the online portal. They need to contact their respective schools to register for compartment exams after the declaration of CBSE 10 board term 2 results 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Topper - Check Topper Name, Rank and Marks

In term 1 result, as stated earlier no students were failed, therefore no topper’s list was released. However, along with the declaration of result of CBSE class 10th, students and parents eagerly wait to know the toppers. However, as the result are still to be announced, we will have to wait for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Topper 2022 by the Board. To give an idea to the students about the upcoming results, the last year’s toppers names from media reports have been listed below:

Rank Topper Name Percentage Marks Secured 1 Shirija Chhabra 99.80% 499/500 1 P. Harini 99.80% 499/500 1 Ritish Agarwal 99.60% 498/500 2 Aryan Bhatt 99.40% 497/500 2 Ritika Agarwal 99.40% 497/500 2 Jasraj Singh 99.40% 497/500 3 Siddhant Chandra 99.20% 496/500

Know More About CBSE Board

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been termed as the apex all-India level board. CBSE has been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the development and propagation of Class 10 i.e. Secondary and Class 12 i.e. Higher Secondary level education in the country. Since its inception in 1952, the board has been part of India’s education history and helped evolve the school education infrastructure and pedagogy.