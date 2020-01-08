CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2019 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper of Board Exam 2019 is provided here. This question paper is an important resource for class 10 students who are preparing for CBSE Board Exam 2020. This CBSE Maths question paper will help them get an idea about the type of questions which may be asked in the upcoming examination. This analysis is quite necessary for students to make an effective plan for the exam preparations.

Structure of CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2019:

The question paper consisted of 30 questions divided into four sections A, B, C and D.

Section Number of Questions Marks per question A 6 (1-6) 1 B 6 (7-12) 2 C 10 (13-22) 3 D 8 (23-30) 4

An Increase of about 33% in Internal Choices was observed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2019:

In class 10 Maths paper 2019, there was an increase of approximately 33 percent in the internal choices in all the sections.

Internal choices were provided for:

2 questions from the set of 1 mark questions

2 questions from the set of 2 marks questions

4 questions from the set of 3 marker questions

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2019

General Instructions:

(i) The question paper consists of 30 questions divided into four sections A, B, C and D.

(ii) Section A contains 6 questions of 1 mark each.

(iii) Section B contains 6 questions of 2 markseach.

(iv) Section C contains 10 questions of 3 marks each.

(v) Section D contains 8 questions of 4marks each.

(vi) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in two questions of 1 mark each, two questions of 2 marks each, four questions of 3 marks each and three questions of 4 marks each. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions.

Section A

Questions numbers 1 to 6 carry 1 marks each.

1. Two positive integers a and b can be written as a = x3y2 and b = xy3. x, y are prime numbers. Find LCM (a, b).

2. How many two digits numbers are divisible by 3?

3. In Fig. 1, DE||BC, AD = 1 cm and BD = 2 cm.

What is the ratio of the ar(Δ ABC) to the ar(ΔADE)?

4. Find the coordinates of a pont A, where AB is the diameter of a circle whose centre is (2, –3) and B is the point (1, 4).

5. For what values of k, the roots of the equation x2 + 4x + k = 0 are real?

OR

Find the value of k for which the roots of the equation 3x2 – 10x + k = 0 are reciprocal of each other.

6. Find A if tan 2A = cot (A – 24o)

OR

Find the value of (sin2 33o + sin2 57o)

.

.

.

Also Check the CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2019

CBSE has released the marking scheme for class 10 Maths question paper of board examination 2019. This marking scheme contains the answer key along with the pattern of marks allotted to different answers in the paper.

Check the CBSE Marking Scheme for Solution hints from the following link:

Understand the changed pattern of examination for Class 10 Maths Exam 2020

This year, CBSE class 10 maths exam will be conducted in separate versions. One will be the Mathematics-Standard which will be conducted for those students who have decided to pursue the study maths in higher classes. This paper will have the difficulty level as of the currents examination. Second version of maths paper will be Mathematics-Basic with easier level that will be conducted for students who do not wish to study maths in next classes. However, pattern for both type of examinations will be the same as discussed below:

The question paper will consist of 40 questions divided into 4 sections A, B, C, and D.

Section Number of Questions Marks per question A: Objective Type Quetsions 20 (1-20) 1 B: Very Short Answer Type Questions 6 (21-26) 2 C: Short Answer Type Questions 8 (27-34) 3 D: Long Answer Type Questions 6 (35-40) 4

Question paper will carry a total of 80 marks.

There will be no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some all sections of paper. You may check the detailed pattern and format of questions for class 10 maths paper from the latest CBSE sample paper released for board exam 2020 as given below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Unit-wise Weightage for Board Exam 2020

While making the exam preparations, students must be aware of the weightage assigned to different units/chapters of class 10 Mathematics for board exam 2020. Knowing the worth of each chapter will help students to segregate chapters of high importance from the chapters of low importance. Doing so, students can decide that which chapters to be given more time for prepartion. Preparing the chapters of high weightage properly will increase your chances to score high marks in CBSE Exam 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics unit-wise weightage is mentioned in following table:



Units Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 II ALGEBRA 20 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 IV GEOMETRY 15 V TRIGONOMETRY 12 VI MENSURATION 10 VII STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 11 Total 80

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2019

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2019 was of easy level with all the questions picked from Class 10 Maths NCERT Book. When a team of Jagranjosh tried to get feedback from class 10 students about their Maths paper, most of them were happy with the easy level of paper and expected to score more than 70 marks out of 80 in CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2019.

Check other relevant articles important for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Preparations: