CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Sample Paper 2020 with marking scheme, exam pattern & important details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for the first time, will conduct two separate examinations for class 10 Mathematics subject under upcoming board examination 2020. The first one will be the ‘Basic Mathematics’ while the second being the ‘Standard Mathematics’. CBSE released sample papers for both versions of class 10 Mathematics. Board has released the sample papers along with marking scheme to give students an idea about the type of questions and their difficulty level expected in class 10 standard and basic Mathematics exams.

We are providing here the CBSE sample papers and marking schemes for class 10 Mathematics-Basic and Mathematics-Standard. Students can easily download the sample paper and marking scheme for the subject they will appear for in board exam 2020.

Links to download CBSE Class 10 Maths sample papers and marking schemes are given below:

With the analysis of sample papers for the two levels of Mathematics subject in class 10, it can be concluded that the basic Mathematics paper will have simple questions which require application of direct formula or concept. For this students must be good at general formulas and basic concepts involved in CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam will consist of two components; internal assessment and board examination. 20 marks internal assessment for class 10 Maths will be conducted on the basis of following activities which are designed to increase the subject engagement among students and improve their learning skills.

Internal assessment includes:

Pen Paper Test and Multiple Assessment of 10 Marks

Portfolio of 5 Marks

Lab Practical of 5 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam of 80 marks will be conducted separately for students who have chosen standard Maths and those who have taken basic Maths. However, the pattern of question paper will be same for both type of examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper pattern for Board Exam 2020 is as follows:

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper will consist of 40 questions in all. These questions will be arranged in four sections, viz., A, B, C and D.

Section A will consist of 20 objective type questions with each carrying one mark. Objective type questions will be of different formats like, MCQs, fill in the blanks, short answer type questions, etc.

Section B will consist of 6 short answer type questions (Type-I) with each carrying two marks.

Section C will consist of 8 short answer type questions (Type-II) with each carrying three marks.

Section D will consist of 6 long answer type questions with each carrying four marks.

Class 10 Maths question paper will carry 80 marks for all 40 questions.

Detailed pattern for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam can be checked from following link:

Important instruction for CBSE Maths Exam 2020:

Students must analyse the latest sample paper and pattern for Class 10 Maths exam to create a proper plan not only for making the exam preparations effectively but also to write the exam in best way. Remember to write the step-wise solution to each question as all the steps will be evaluated separately. Do not miss to write the conclusion at the end of every solution as it carries half to one marks depending upon the weightage of that question.

Mathematics-Basic paper to be easier than Mathematics-Standard

The difficulty level of the Mathematics-Standard exam will be the same as that of the existing exam which means the question paper will have tough and more of concept based questions. Mathematics-Basic question paper, on the other hand, will be easier with direct questions.

No change in syllabus for Mathematics-Basic and Mathematics-Standard exams

CBSE has not changed the syllabus for basic and standard Mathematics papers. Students are required to study the same syllabus for the both versions of class 10 Mathematics. The only change will be in the difficulty level of both the papers.

Student with Mathematics-Basic cannot study Maths in higher classes

Mathematics-Basic level paper is devised for those students who do not want to pursue the study of Mathematics in higher classes whereas Mathematics-Standard is for those who wish to study Maths in next level of their academic career. However, if a student opts for basic Mathematics and clears the exam in class 10 but wishes to pursue Mathematics for class 12 examination, then he/she will have to appear and pass the class 10 Mathematics-Standard compartment exam conducted in July, 2020.

To get useful resources for preparation of Class 10 Maths exam, check following links: