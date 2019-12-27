CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2020 with Unit-wise Weightage, Question Paper Blueprint, Components of Internal Assessment & More

In CBSE Board Exam 2020, board will conduct two separate examinations for class 10 Maths; one being the Class 10 Standard Maths Exam and other as CBSE Class 10 Basic Math Exam. Students who like Mathematics and want to study this subject in higher classes will sit for the Standard Mathematics exam while those who find the subject difficult and do not want to continue its study in higher classes will be appearing for Basic Mathematics exam. The course curriculum and examination pattern for both type of examinations will remain the same. But the only difference will be in the difficulty level of both papers with basic Maths paper being easier than the standard one which will have the same level as that of the existing examination.

CBSE class 10 Maths exam pattern for board exam 2020 is explained below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam will consist of two components, theory paper of 80 marks and internal assessment of 20 marks. For theory paper students must prepare according to the units, topics and weightage given in latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus. Whereas for internal assessment, students will be assessed through different kind of subject related activities designed to enhance their overall learning skills.

Components of Internal Assessment include:

1. Pen Paper Test and Multiple Assessment (5+5) 10 Marks 2. Portfolio 05 Marks 3. Lab Practical (Lab activities to be done from the prescribed books) 05 Marks

Revised Pattern of Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2020

For CBSE class 10 Maths theory exam, board has introduced some changes in the question paper format and type of questions. In CBSE Maths question paper for board exam 2020, students will get 25% of questions in form of objective type. Total number of questions in the paper has also been increased from 30 to 40. However, the total weightage of question paper remains the same as 80 marks.

Format of CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper for Board Exam 2020

CBSE class 10 maths question paper design for both basic and standard versions of exam will be the same. Each and every detail of the question paper format is explained below:

CBSE class 10 Maths paper will contain 40 questions divided into four sections as follows:

Section Type of Questions Marks per question Section A Objective Type Questions (1-20) 1 Section B Very Short Answer Type Questions(21-26) 2 Section C Short Answer Type Questions (27-34) 3 Section D Long Answer Type Questions (35-40) 4

Objective type questions in Section-A will be asked in different forms like:

Multiple choice type questions

Fill in the blanks type questions

Very Short Answer Type Questions

More number of internal choices in Paper

An increase of about 33% in internal choices in questions implemented from last year paper will remain effective for this year’s board exam too. So, students will have more number of choices to answer the question which they know better among the given options.

Internal choices will be provided for:

2 questions in Section-A

2 questions in Section-B

3 questions in Section-C

3 questions in Section-D

CBSE Blueprint for Class 10 Standard Maths Question Paper 2020 is given below:

CBSE Blueprint for Class 10 Basic Question Paper 2020 is given below:

To know the question paper format in detail, you can check below the latest sample papers released by CBSE for board exam 2020:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020: Check below the unit-wise weightage

Units Unit Name Marks I Number Systems 06 II Algebra 20 III Coordinate Geometry 06 IV Geometry 15 V Trigonometry 12 VI Mensuration 10 VII Statistics & Probability 11 Total 80

To make sure you obtain the best results in upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2020, thoroughly analyse the latest examination pattern for Class 10 Maths Paper. Once you fully understand the structure and format of the exam, only then you will be able to make effective preparation for the exam in a smooth and organised manner.

