CBSE Class 10th Standard Mathematics Sample Paper 2020 with Answers & Marking Scheme: Download in PDF

CBSE class 10 students, generally feel very stressed and anxious about the board exam as they are going to take it for the first time. However, CBSE takes all necessary steps which may help students to reduce the pressure and give their best performance in exams. In this move, CBSE every year releases sample question papers and marking schemes for all subjects of class 10. These sample papers give a preview of the board question paper. Analysing the CBSE sample papers, one can easily get an idea about the design of question paper and the format of questions to be asked in the board exam. Knowing all these key details, students can make an appropriate preparation plan to write a hassle-free examination.

We are providing here the CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Standard Mathematics that is released by the board for CBSE Examination 2020.

Structure of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Question Paper 2020:

The question paper consists of 40 questions divided into four sections, viz. A, B, C, and D.

Section Number of Questions Marks per question A: Objective Type Quetsions 20 (1-20) 1 B: Very Short Answer Type Questions 6 (21-26) 2 C: Short Answer Type Questions 8 (27-34) 3 D: Long Answer Type Questions 6 (35-40) 4

Question paper carries a total of 80 marks.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices are provided in some questions as mentioned below:

Internal choices were provided for:

2 questions from the set of 1 mark questions

2 questions from the set of 2 marks questions

3 questions from the set of 3 marks questions

3 questions from the set of 4 marks questions

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics-Basic Sample Question Paper 2020

Check CBSE Class 10 Sample Question Paper for Mathematics Standard Exam 2020:

SECTION A

Q 1- Q 10 are multiple choice questions. Select the most appropriate answer from the given options.

1. The decimal representation of 11/(23×5) will

(a) terminate after 1 decimal place

(b) terminate after 2 decimal places

(c) terminate after 3 decimal places

(d) not terminate

2. Consider the following frequency distribution of the heights of 60 students of a class

Height (in cm) 150-155 155-160 160-165 165-170 170-175 175-180 No of students 15 13 10 8 9 5

The upper limit of the median class in the given data is

(a) 165

(b) 155

(c) 160

(d) 170

3. The LCM of smallest two digit composite number and smallest composite number is

(a) 12

(b) 4

(c) 20

(d) 44

4. For which value(s) of p, will the lines represented by the following pair of linear equations be parallel

(a) all real values except 10

(b) 10

(c) 5/2

(d) 1/2

5. If triangle ABC is right angled at C, then the value of sec (A+B) is



6. If sinθ + cosθ = √2cosθ, (θ ≠ 90o) then the value of tanθ is

a) √2 − 1

b) √2 + 1

c) √2

d) −√2



a) 0o

b) 90o

c) 60o

d) 30o

8. The point which divides the line segment joining the points (8, – 9) and (2, 3) in ratio 1 : 2 internally lies in the

a) I quadrant

b) II quadrant

c) III quadrant

d) IV quadrant

9. The distance of the point P (−3, −4) from the x-axis (in units) is

a) 3

b) −3

c) 4

d) 5

10. If A( m/3, 5)is the mid-point of the line segment joining the points Q (– 6, 7) and R (– 2, 3), then the value of m is

a) −12

b) −4

c) 12

d) −6

(Q 11- Q 15) Fill in the blanks

11. The total surface area of the given solid figure is _______________.



12. If one root of the equation (k – 1)x2 – 10x + 3 = 0 is the reciprocal of the other, then the value of k is ___________

OR

The graph of y = p(x), (where p(x) is a polynomial in variable x, is as follows:

The number of zeroes of p(x) is ______________.

13. The perimeters of two similar triangles ∆ABC and ∆PQR are 35cm and 45cm respectively, then the ratio of the areas of the two triangles is______________.

14. Fill the two blanks in the sequence 2, ____ , 26, ____ so that the sequence forms an A.P.

15. A number is chosen at random from the numbers -5, -4, -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. Then the probability that square of this number is less than or equal to 1 is _____________.

(Q 16- Q 20) Answer the following

16. Write one rational and one irrational number lying between 0.25 and 0.32.

17. In the figure, if ∠ACB = ∠CDA, AC = 6 cm and AD = 3 cm, then find the length of AB.

18. If the angle between two tangents drawn from an external point ‘P’ to a circle of radius ‘r’ and centre O is 600, then find the length of OP.

OR

If the radii of two concentric circles are 4 cm and 5 cm, then find the length of each chord of one circle which is tangent to the other circle.

19. If the first three terms of an AP are b, c and 2b, then find the ratio of b and c.

20. Find the value(s) of k for which the quadratic equation x2 + 2√2kx + 18 = 0 has equal roots

To download the complete sample paper and marking scheme click on the following links:

In CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, there will be two types of papers for Mathematics subject, Mathematics – Standard and Mathematics – Basic. Students who have opted for the Mathematics - Standard will write the existing level of examination, and those who have enrolled into the Mathematics – Basic, will appear for the easier level of the exam. Mathematics (Basic) is basically for those students who do not want to study Maths in future. It should be noted that the syllabus and examination pattern for both, Standard Maths and Basic Maths examination will remain common which can be checked from the following links:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern for Board Exam 2020

