CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2020 with Answers & Marking Scheme: Download in PDF

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the sample question papers for classes 10th and 12th. Sample question papers of all subjects for CBSE Board Exam 2020 are released as per the changed pattern. With the help of these CBSE sample papers, students can know the expected structure of question papers they will get in 2020 board exams. CBSE will conduct the board examination for class 10th in the months of February and March, 2020. Students still have around two months before the exam to practice with the sample papers and analyse their preparations.

We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers along with the respective Marking Schemes for board exam 2020. Students can save these sample papers as PDF and solve them to strengthen their preparations for the board exam.

Importance of CBSE Sample Papers

With the help of CBSE sample papers students may understand the format and type of questions to be asked in board exam and they can also know the design of board question papers according to which they can formulate an effective plan for their board exam preparations. Board has already declared that the question papers in CBSE Exam 2020 will be set according to the design and format of the sample papers only. Therefore, it becomes quite necessary that students clearly understand the pattern of CBSE sample papers for effective preparation of exams. Along with the sample question papers, CBSE has also released marking schemes for all subjects which explains the break-up of marks across various questions in paper and also includes suggested answers for convenient of students.

Check CBSE Sample Papers to Know the Change in Question Papers Pattern

Going through the CBSE sample papers, students will know the changes made in paper pattern for board exams. This year, CBSE question papers will have more number of objective type questions with each carrying one mark. These objective type questions will include multiple choice type questions, match the columns, fill in the blanks, one word answer type questions, assertion-reason type questions or some picture based questions. This will surely reduce pressure of writing the long subjective type questions which used to consume more time. To know the pattern of board question papers, thoroughly analyse the CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers provided here.

