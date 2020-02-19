CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Japanese Exam 2020: Check sample question paper with answers

CBSE latest sample question paper of CBSE Class 10 Japanese subject is available here. This CBSE sample paper has been published as per changed pattern for Board Examination 2020. So, all those students who will write the Japanese paper on 22nd February, 2020, may check the CBSE sample paper provided here. This year CBSE has introduced some significant changes in the question paper format and marking scheme for the board examinations. Students should practice this latest sample paper to get acquainted with new format of paper and plan their preparation for the exam in accordance with the same. Solving this CBSE sample paper will also help students to know the important concepts and questions which they need to prepare for the Board Exam 2020.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Paper 2020:

Get complete sample paper and marking scheme from the following links:

Importance of CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Scheme



CBSE releases sample question papers every year several months in advance to reveal the question paper pattern for the board exams to be held in the same year. With these sample papers, students get to understand the format of board question paper, marking scheme and blueprint. Some important features students must check for in CBSE sample papers and marking scheme are as follows:

Pattern of question paper with nature and type of questions

Chapter-wise weightage

Number of numerical type questions and their type

Step-wise marking mentioned in CBSE marking scheme

Criteria to script perfect answers in board exams

To make the best use of CBSE sample papers, students should thoroughly solve them instead of just reading or checking the questions. Try to find your weak areas and improve them before exams.

