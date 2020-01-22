Search

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Question Paper 2020 with Marking Scheme, Answer Hints and New Examination Pattern

CBSE Class 10 sample paper of Hindi B subject is available here with marking scheme. Also check new exam pattern to know format of question paper and assessment scheme for Board Exam 2020.

Jan 22, 2020 13:13 IST
CBSE, this, year, published the sample papers and marking schemes as per the pattern different than that used in the previous years. Break up of marks across the paper will also be arranged differently. So, in order to understand the new examination pattern, all students of CBSE class 10 are advised to check the latest CBSE sample papers and marking scheme.  We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for board exam 2020. While going through the CBSE Hindi B sample paper, you will observe some prominent changes made in the format of paper like number of questions are less, section-wise weightage is different, more of the questions are of objective type, etc. To get into the details of new question paper format and mark the changes introduced, download CBSE Hindi B Sample Paper 2020 along with its marking scheme. CBSE marking scheme also includes answer hints for all questions given in sample paper.

A comparison of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper for years 2020and 2019 is shown below:

Section

CBSE Hindi B Sample Paper 2020

CBSE Hindi B Sample Paper 2019

No. of Questions

Marks

No. of Questions

Marks

A

1 (1)

10

2 (1-2)

15

B

5 (2-6)

16

5 (3-7)

15

C

5 (7-11)

28

5 (8-12)

25

D

5 (12-16)

26

5 (13-17)

25

Total

16

80

17

80

From the above table, it can be seen that this year Hindi B question paper in CBSE board exam 2020 will have 16 questions and section a of the question paper will have only one question based on an unseen passage. However, total marks of the question paper remains the same, i.e., 80 marks.

Download latest CBSE Hindi B sample paper and marking scheme from following links:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Question Paper 2020

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper Marking Scheme 2020

Generally the format of CBSE sample papers used to be similar to that given in the CBSE syllabus for the same year. But this year in case of Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B subjects, design of CBSE sample papers is different than what is suggested by the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus and Hindi B syllabus for academic session 2019-2020. To remove this confusion related to the question paper format, whether students should follow the syllabus or latest sample papers for the format of Class 10 Hindi question paper, board published a statement a detail of which is given below:

Note by CBSE:-

In case the format of the question paper given in the syllabus 2019-20 and the format given in the sample question paper are different, only the format of the sample question paper 2019-20 should be considered final.

This is a statement by CBSE as published in CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2020 which confirms that students should follow the latest sample paper to acquaint new format of question paper for board exam 2020.

Students can check the following link to know the details of Class 10 Hindi B question paper design along with the necessary updates on evaluation scheme for CBSE Board Exam 2020:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Examination Pattern 2020

