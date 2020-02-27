CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2020: Important formats, Questions, Tips & Resources for Last Minute Preparation

CBSE 10th Hindi exam will be held on February 29, 2020. In Class 10, Hindi subject comes with two options Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B. Papers for both options will be conducted on the same day. Hindi is a scoring subject. With good preparation of the paper, students can get good marks in this subject. Here, we are sharing some tips with important resources which can help students in preparing their exam actively and effectively to score high marks.

1. Go through the syllabus to check important topics and their weightage

At this time when less than two days are left for the Hindi exam, class 10 students should focus on the major topics rather than covering the whole syllabus. Students should pick the units/sections with high weightage to revise first and then move to the low scoring topics if they have enough time. Check the latest syllabus for both Hindi A and Hindi B papers form below:

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

Important Alert! Few chapters in the CBSE 10th Class Hindi A and Hindi B syllabus are meant for the internal assessment only and would not be tested in the board exams. So, it’s necessary that students carefully check their syllabus and avoid preparing the irrelevant content.

2. Prepare according to the latest paper pattern and marking scheme

If you really want to score good marks then all you need is to make a strategy for the revision of syllabus and writing the exam. It can be possible only if you know the latest examination pattern. CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B Papers will be set on different pattern.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A paper will have 13 questions arranged into four sections as follows:

Section A (Reading) Question no. 1 10 Marks Section B (Grammar) Question no. 2-5 16 Marks Section C (Textbook Based) Question no. 6-10 34 Marks Section D (Reading) Question no. 11-13 20 Marks Total 13 Questions 80 Marks

On the other hand, CBSE Class 10 Hindi B paper will have 16 questions divided into four sections as follows:

Section A (Reading) Question no. 1 10 Marks Section B (Grammar) Question no. 2-6 16 Marks Section C (Textbook Based) Question no. 7-11 28 Marks Section D (Reading) Question no. 12-16 20 Marks Total 13 Questions 80 Marks

To check the pattern of both Hindi A and Hindi B papers in detail and know the types of questions to be asked in the CBSE Exam 2020, click on the following links:

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme 2020

Know the type, format and weight of questions for the Class 10 Hindi Board Exam and make a strategy to prepare in accordance with the same.

3. Practice sample papers, question papers & important questions

For every exam, there are few questions or topics which are asked year by year either in the same format or with little modification. When you have less time to prepare for the exam then it is better to revise such topics and questions only. Best sources of important questions are the previous years’ question papers. So, practice with as many CBSE 10th Hindi question papers as possible. Link to question papers is here below:

CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Class 10 Hindi A & Hindi B Question Papers

Another important resource is latest CBSE sample papers. With CBSE sample papers you not only get to know about the format of question paper for the board exam but also get an idea about the type of topics to be covered in the exam. So, practice the latest CBSE sample papers released for class 10 Hindi and Hindi B subjects:

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2020

Examination experts at Jagran Josh have compiled a set of important questions from the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Textbooks. Questions are prepared on the basis of previous years examinations and the latest NCERT Syllabus. You should practice these questions for quick revision of all chapters and score good marks in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam:

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Important Questions & Answers from Kshitij - Part 2

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from Kritika - Part 2

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from Sanchayan - Part 2

# CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from Sparsh - Part 2

4. Revise formats for writing section of the paper

You must know the correct format of essay, letter and advertisement writing. You should know how to start and conclude in each. Take care of the word limit.

Check some important points to keep in mind for essay writing:

Start your essay with an effective introduction

Keep your contents concise, appropriate and relevant.

Always end your essay with an appropriate conclusion.

Check some important points to keep in mind for letter writing:

Start your letter with addressing the concerned authority. Next write the subject of your letter and then write greetings.

Next write the main content by dividing it into three paragraphs:

First paragraph – Introduce yourself (as mentioned in the question) with the topic or issue given in question.

Second paragraph – Discuss your topics in detail.

Third paragraph – Write the conclusion here.

In last, conclude your letter with complimentary note and sender’s name.

