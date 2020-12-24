CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

CBSE syllabus forms a perfect tool to organise your preparations for the board exams. It prescribes the topics and concepts with their weightage on the basis of which students' learning will be assessed in the examinations. So, students must be well aware of the latest CBSE syllabus to perform outstandingly in Class 10.

We are providing here the latest and updated syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) subject. The board has released this syllabus after removing some chapters and topics for the academic session 2020-2021. Therefore, it is necessary that you follow the new syllabus only to understand the course structure and examination details. Knowing all these details will make the process of learning easy yet effective for you.

New* CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Paper Pattern & Sample Paper for Board Exam 2021

Contents of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus 2020-2021 are:

Weightage of different questions in the question paper

Preparatory content for each question

Division of marks in each section

Prescribed books

Instructions to work on learning skills

You may download the latest syllabus, from the link provided below:

You may also check here the previous syllabus of class 10 Hindi A. You can compare the new and the old syllabi to know the changes made in the latest one. Link to see the old syllabus is given below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus 2020-2021 (OLD)

Also, check the topics deleted from the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A syllabus so that you don't waste your time in reading or preparing the content that has been removed for the current academic session.

Students should also read the detailed instructions given in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A syllabus to understand the learning criteria to be followed for Hindi subject. This will help them in preparing for the exam in a planned manner and get the desired marks in the exam.



How to use CBSE syllabus in a constructive way?

Students must carefully read the entire syllabus from the very beginning of the session, to get an idea of the course structure.

Before starting a chapter or unit, list out all the topics prescribed in the syllabus for that unit so that you don’t waste time in learning the irrelevant or unnecessary topics.

Having a clear understanding about your syllabus and the weightage of various helps to decide how much time you should dedicate to each section.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Sample Paper 2020 with Marking Scheme