CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education has reduced the syllabus of all subjects of class 10. The board has cut down the syllabus by 30%. This has been done to reduce stress among students who are anxious about their studies throughout the COVID-19 period. Now, all the assessments and exams in the current academic session will be conducted on the basis of the reduced syllabus only.

We are presenting here the deleted syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A subject. You will get to know about the portions of the course curriculum that will not be considered for the internal assessment and the board examination. It is quite necessary to know the names of deleted topics and chapters as it will help you to ignore such topics and concentrate on the content mentioned in the prescribed syllabus. This will, in turn, help you in scoring high marks in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Board Exam 2021.

Check below the deleted portions of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus for 2020-2021:

You may also check here the detailed CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Hindi A that has been released by the board in July 2020. With the help of this latest and revised syllabus, you may know the complete course structure including the details of internal assessment and the year-end board examination. Link to download the full syllabus is provided below:

Also check:

CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English