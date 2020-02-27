CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2020: Check Important Questions from Hindi A & Hindi B Textbooks

In CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, after English, the next major paper is going to be of Hindi. Class 10 Hindi exam for both A and B papers will be conducted on Saturday, 29th February 2020. To help students perform well in the exam, we are presenting here the important questions from the textbooks of Hindi A and Hindi B. Chapter-wise questions are prepared by keeping the previous years’ exam papers, latest syllabus and examination pattern into consideration and are totally based on NCERT 10th Hindi Books. Moreover, all the questions are provided with clear and easy answers. So, if you want to revise all chapters of class 10 Hindi in a short time before the exam, then read the important questions provided by Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Important Textbook Questions for Board Exam 2020

There are two textbooks prescribed for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A. These are; Kshitij-Part II and Kritika-Part II. There are 5 chapters in Kritika and 17 in Kshitij book. Important questions ans answers from all the chapters of these two books can be checked from the links provided below:

All important questions are available in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Important Textbook Questions for Board Exam 2020

Hindi Course B is another option for CBSE class 10 students to choose for Hindi exam. CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B syllabus prescribes two textbooks; Sparsh-Part II and Sanchayan-Part II. Class 10 Sanchayan book consists of 3 chapters while Sparsh has total 17 chapters. Check the chapter-wise important questions for both Sparsh and Sanchayan books from the following links:

All the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Important Questions are provided absolutely free. These questions are best to understand each chapter clearly and do well in your CBSE Board Exam 2020.