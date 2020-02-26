CBSE Class 10 Hindi (B) Board Exam 2020: Important Questions and Answers of (Sanchayan II) - All Chapters

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B board exam is to be held on 29th February 2020. Students enrolled in class 10th who have opted for Hindi course B are prescribed with two books. One is ‘Sparsh Part 2’ and another one is ‘Sanchayan Part 2’. Sparsh consists of 17 chapters while Sanchayan consists of 3 chapters.

Students who are on their last stage of preparing the Hindi CBSE Class 10 board exam must start revising the chapters. The Hindi syllabus of class 10 consists of prose as well as the poems. Along with the syllabus and previous year question paper, we are providing you with the important questions and answers of ‘Sanchayan Part 2’. These questions are based on the NCERT textbook and are expected in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board exam 2020.

The 3 Chapters of CBSE Class 10 Hindi ‘Sanchayan Part 2’ are:

Chapter 1- हरिहर काका (Harihar Kaka)

Chapter 2- सपनों के-से दिन (Sapnon Ke Se Din)

Chapter 3- टोपी शुक्ला (Topi Shukla)

Important questions and answers of Sanchayan Part 2- Check Here

