CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheets of CBSE Subject Toppers in Previous Years' Exams

CBSE board exams always bring extra hype with them which causes stress and pressure among the students. However, board takes all necessary steps to help students tackle the exam stress and be organised with their preparations. Every year before the commencement of board examinations, CBSE releases sample question papers, previous year question papers with marking schemes, toppers answer sheets and other important resources to make students aware about the pattern of examinations and important stuff they need to emphasize while preparing for their board exams. CBSE toppers’ answer sheets released by the board form another useful resource which helps to know the strategy followed by the highest scorers in different subjects while writing their exam. Understanding their exam writing criteria with which they managed to score maximum or even full marks in exams can definitely help you draw the best plan to write your exam in the best way and hopefully make you the topper in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2020.

We are providing here the toppers’ answer sheets for CBSE class 10 and class 12. These are the answer sheets of students who scored maximum marks in different subjects in CBSE exams in year 2016, 2017 and 2018. Toppers’ answer sheets/model answer sheets by CBSE for year 2019 have not been released yet. Board may release CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets 2019 any time before the exams. We will share the answer sheets as soon as are published by the board. Check toppers’ answer sheets of previous years below:

CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets for Class 10

CBSE Class 10 Maths

CBSE Class 10 Science

CBSE Class 10 Social Science

CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B

CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets for Class 12

CBSE Class 12 Maths

CBSE Class 12 Physics

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry

CBSE Class 12 Biology

CBSE Class 12 Economics

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

Importance of CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets

Every student wishes to pass their board examination with flying colours as the scores in board exams play vital role in the higher studies as well as in their career planning. While preparing for their board exams, students have some general questions in their mind like:

How to write perfect answers in CBSE board exams?

What is the best way to represent your answers script in board exams?

How much to write for questions of different weightage?

All these questions can be best answered by analysing the answer sheets of CBSE topper students. These handwritten answer scripts of CBSE subject toppers will give you an idea of attempting your paper in the best way. Going through the topper’s answer sheet is an excellent practice and would certainly help you improve your presentation skills and obtain high scores in CBSE Exams 2020.

