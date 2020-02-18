CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Kritika (Hindi A) - All Chapters

CBSE Class 10th Hindi Board exam is scheduled for February 29, 2020 and students are now flipping pages for the last-minute quick revision. To make your revision easier and less-hectic we have compiled a list of Chapter wise Important Questions and Answers for Hindi Course A (Kritika Book).

Class 10th Hindi Course A syllabus has 2 prescribed books - Kshitij and Kritika. While Kshitij has 17 chapters in total including the poetry section, “Kritika” has 5 short stories. In this article we have compiled all the important questions as well as their recommended answers from each chapter of the “Kritika” book.

These 5 Chapters of Class 10 Hindi A (Kritika) are as follows:

Chapter 1 - माता का आँचल (Mata ka Anchal)

Chapter 2 : जोर्ज पंचम की नाक (George Pancham ki Naak)

Chapter 3 : साना साना हाथ जोड़ी (Saana Saana Haath Jodi)

Chapter 4 : एही ठैयाँ झुलनी हैरानी हो रामा! (Aihi Thaiya Jhulni Hairani ho Rama)

Chapter 5 : मैं क्यों लिखता हूँ? (Main Kyo Likhta Hoon)

Important Questions & Answers CBSE Class 10th Board Exam : Hindi Course A (Kritika)

