CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2020 with Marking Scheme, Answer Hints & New Examintion Pattern

CBSE sample papers and marking schemes are released by the board for class 10 and class 12 several months before the commencement of board examinations. CBSE releases sample papers for students to acquaint with the format of question paper which they will get in the board exams. Knowing the format of questions, students can make preparations and arrangements to write their exams properly. This increases their chances of securing high marks in board exams. Here, we are providing the latest CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Hindi A subject. CBSE Hindi A sample paper 2020 is as per the changed pattern and the same will be followed in board exams. So, students must go through the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Sample paper and marking scheme thoroughly to analyse the format of questions and break-up of marks across different questions. Marking scheme also includes answer hints for all questions given in the sample paper.

Layout of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2020 is as follows:

Question paper consists of total 13 questions divided into four sections as follows:

Students can check below the details of Hindi A question paper design and the evaluation scheme to be followed in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020. All this information is based on the analysis of latest sample paper and syllabus of Class 10 Hindi A subject. Click on the following link to see details:

CBSE New Exam Pattern for Class 10 Hindi Course A for Board Exam 2020

Sample question paper format is different than that given in CBSE syllabus:-

Format of Hindi A question paper given in CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2019-2020 is different than that of the CBSE Hindi A sample paper 2020. In CBSE sample paper, break-up of marks is adjusted differently across all four sections. In addition to this, there is a change in section A which consists of only one question based on an unseen passage.

Important Note by CBSE:-

In case the format of the question paper given in the syllabus 2019-20 and the format given in the sample question paper are different, only the format of the sample question paper 2019-20 should be considered final.

This is a statement by CBSE as published in CBSE Class 10 Hindi Sample Paper 2020 which confirms that students should follow the format given in the latest sample paper only while preparing for their board exams.

