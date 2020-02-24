CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers for Class 10 Hindi A (Kshitij) - All Chapters

CBSE Class 10th Hindi Course A Exam is scheduled for February 29, 2020. All the students are revising their notes for the final time. To make your revision process easy and stress-free we have compiled a list of Chapter-Wise Important Questions from all the chapters of Kshitij Book of Course A. These questions are based on the NCERT prescribed by the CBSE Board for Hindi Course A syllabus. The questions are important from the exam perspective and have been compiled by the experts of the subject.

These 17 Chapters of the Kshitij Book are divided into two sections:

Section A - काव्य खण्ड (Kavya Khand)

Chapter 1 : उधौ तुम हो अति बड़भागी

Chapter 2 : राम-लक्ष्मण- परशुराम संवाद

Chapter 3 : पायानी नुपुर...

Chapter 4 : आत्मकथ्य

Chapter 5 : उत्साह Chapter 6 :

Chapter 6 : यह दन्तुरित मुस्कान

Chapter 7 : छाया मत छूना

Chapter 8 : कन्यादान

Chapter 9 : संगतकार

Section B : गद्द खण्ड

Chapter 10: नेताजी का चश्मा

Chapter 11: बालगोबिन भगत

Chapter 12: लखनवी अंदाज़

Chapter 13: मानवीय करुणा की दिव्य चमक

Chapter 14: एक कहानी ये भी

Chapter 15: स्त्री- शिक्षा के विरोधी कुतर्को का खंडन

Chapter 16: नौबतखाने में इबादत

Chapter 17: संस्कृति

