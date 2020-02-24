CBSE Class 10 Hindi (B) Board Exam 2020: Important Questions and Answers of (Sparsh- Part 2)- All Chapters

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2020 is scheduled to be on 29 February 2020. Students who have opted for the Hindi (B) course in their 10th are prescribed with two books i.e. Sanchayan and Sparsh in their syllabus. Sanchayan consists of only 3 chapters while Sparsh has 17 chapters, including poetry as well as the prose.

Students who are on their last-minute revision must check the important set of questions and answers of Sparsh Part 2. Out of the 17 chapters, 3 are not included for the board exam. Check a few of the important links of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B. From syllabus to questions, these resources will help you in scoring well in your exams.

The 17 Chapters of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Sparsh Part 2 are:

पद्य खंड

Chapter 1- (कबीर - साखी)

Chapter 2- (मीरा - पद )

Chapter 3 (बिहारी- दोहे)

Chapter 4 (मैथिलीशरण गुप्त- मनुष्यता)

Chapter 5 (सुमित्रानंदन पंत- पर्वत प्रदेश में प्रवास)

Chapter 6 (महादेवी वर्मा- मधुर मधुर मेरे दीपक जल )

Chapter 7 (वीरेन डंगवाल- तोप)

Chapter 8 (कैफ़ी आज़मी- कर चले हम फ़िदा)

Chapter 9 (रवींद्रनाथ ठाकुर - आत्मत्राण)

गद्य खंड

Chapter 1 (प्रेमचंद- बड़े भाई साहब)

Chapter 2 (सीताराम सेकसरिया- डायरी का एक पन्ना)

Chapter 3 (लीलाधर मंडलोई- तताँरा-वामीरो कथा)

Chapter 4 (प्रहलाद अग्रवाल- तीसरी कसम के शिल्पकार शैलेंद्र)

Chapter 5 (अंतोंन चेखव - गिरगिट)

Chapter 6 (निदा फ़ाज़ली- अब कहाँ दूसरों के दुःख से दुखी होने वाले)

Chapter 7 (रवींद्र केलेकर- पतझर में टूटी पत्तियां)

Chapter 8 (हबीब तनवीर- कारतूस (एकांकी)

Note- These 3 Chapters will not come in the board exam:

-मधुर मधुर मेरे दीपक जल

-तीसरी कसम के शिल्पकार शैलेंद्र

-गिरगिट

