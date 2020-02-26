CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020: Check latest updates with important information for today’s paper

CBSE is conducting the Class 10 English examination today. Exam for both English Communicative and English Language & Literature subjects started at 10:30 am. Question papers were distributed at 10:15 am to allow students read the paper before starting the exam. We are providing here all the latest updates regarding today’s exam. Once the exam gets over at 01:30 pm, we will bring here the complete analysis of the paper along with the feedback from class 10 students.

Important Note: CBSE has postponed today's class 10th and class 12th papers in the violence affected North East part of Delhi. Board took this decision on the request of the Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents. to check the details and recent updates, click here.



Exams in the rest part of the country will be conducted as per the schedule.

Expected Pattern for CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2020

On the basis of latest CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2020, CBSE Class 10 English question paper will be of total 80 marks. Paper will be divided into three sections, viz., A, B and C.

Section A will be of 20 marks. There will be questions related to the reading in section A.

Sections B will be of 30 marks. In this section, there will be questions of writing and grammar.

Section C will also be of 30 marks. This section will have questions related to literature part of Class 10 English.

Class 10 students need to focus on all these three sections to score good marks in the paper.

Considering the level of questions asked in the previous years’ class 10 English exams, today’s paper is expected to be easy. To perform well in the exam, students just need to use the correct format in the answers. You can also check few important tips given below:

Try to be concise while writing the answers. Stick to the word limit.

Utilize the 15 minute’s time given before the exam to carefully read the passages given in section A.

Read each question carefully before writing the answer.

Attempt only that section first in which you are most comfortable.

Label all the answers correctly.

In letter or article writing, your focus should be on addressing the main issue using the correct format.

Stay calm, alert and focused to deliver your best in the exam. You will surely obtain the desired results.

