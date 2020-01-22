CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Sample Paper 2020 with Marking Scheme, Answer Hints and Examination Pattern

CBSE Class 10 sample papers have been released by the board to make students aware about the new pattern according to which question papers will be prepared for the Board Exam 2020. Board has also published the marking schemes of all sample question papers which explains the step-wise marking that will be followed while evaluating answer sheets of board exams. Marking scheme also includes the key concepts and suggested answers of all questions given in a CBSE sample paper.

We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Sample Paper 2020 along with its marking scheme. This latest class 10 English sample paper is quite helpful to get yourself familiarised with the question paper pattern, answer requirements, nature and types of tricky questions to be asked in the exam.

Structure of CBSE Class 10 English – Language and Literature sample paper is as follows:

The question paper consists of total 11 questions divided into three sections :

SECTION A Reading 20 Marks SECTION B Writing and Grammar 30 Marks SECTION C Literature 30 Marks Total 80 Marks

All questions are compulsory.

Note: Pattern followed in this latest CBSE English sample paper is almost similar to the previous year except a few changes made in the format of questions. Most of the passage based questions in Section A are of objective type which include multiple choice type questions, fill in the blank type questions or true/false type questions. Other sections also include more number of objective type questions as compared to the previous years.

SECTION – A

Reading

Q1. Read the passage carefully.

Red Cross: How Hope Evolved

On June 24, 1859, Emperors Napoleon III and Franz Joseph I engaged in the Battle of Solferino, commanding a combined total of about 270,000 troops onto the field for a single day of battle. Nearly 40,000 were either dead, injured, or missing, many of whom were simply left to die on the battlefield. Later, spectators crowded the fields, looking for loved ones, searching for items they could sell, or simply taking in the horrors of the battle .A Swiss businessman and social activist Jean Henri Dunant, who was traveling in Solferino witnessed all this. Jean Henri Dunant witnessed the atrocities of war as well as the countries not prepared or equipped to ease the suffering of those who had been injured in the Battle of Solferino. Dunant organized a group of volunteers to help bring water and food to the injured, to assist with medical treatment, or write letters to the families of those who were dying and he urged the public to create an organization which would assist the wounded, regardless of which side they fought for during times of war. After that moment, he wrote the book, A Memory of Solferino, which urged the public to create an organization which would assist the wounded, regardless of which side they fought for during times of war. His writing inspired countless others to rally behind him in the creation of the International Federation of the Red Cross. The modern-day Red Cross began by devoting itself largely to disaster relief and epidemic treatment. This effort continues to this day. One of the easiest ways you can help the Red Cross is to make sure you are able to donate blood and make an appointment at the Red Cross website. But, donating blood isn't the only way you can help out—the Red Cross also encourages donating your time if you can. This is what the Red Cross wants everyone to know.

On the basis of your reading of the passage given above, answer the following questions:-

a. How many soldiers fought in the battle of Solferino on June 24?

i. 270,000

ii. 40,000

iii. 230,000

iv. 23,000

b. What is the correct order of the information given below:

I. Dunant organised a camp of volunteers.

II. Emperor Napoleon III and Franz Joseph I fought a battle.

III. The book ‘A Memory of Solferino was written.

IV. Dunant travelled in Solferino.

(i) IV, III, II, I

(ii) I, II, III, IV

(iii) II, I, IV, III

(iv) II, IV, I, III

c. The writer of 'A Memory of Solferino’ was:

i. Emperor Napoleon III

ii. Franz Joseph I

iii. Jean Henri Dunant

iv. International Red Cross

d. The modern day Red Cross does not deal with:

i. Blood donation

ii. Disaster Relief

iii. Epidemic Treatment

iv. Writing a book

e. The most appropriate sub-heading to para 2 of the passage is:

I. How International Federation of Red Cross Evolved!

II. Functions of Red Cross

iii. The Contributions of Jean Henri Dunant

iv. The Battle of Solferino

f. The aid provided by Dunant’s volunteers during the battle of Solferino was:

I. to help bring water and food to the injured

II. to assist with medical treatment

III. to write a book

IV. to give relief in epidemic

(i) I and III

(ii) III and IV

(iii) I and II

(iv) II and III

g. You can donate your blood and your _________ to Red Cross.

h. Jean Henri Dunant participated in the war. ( True/ False)

