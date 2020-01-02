CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Exam Pattern 2020 with Sample Paper & Blueprint

While getting prepared for the CBSE Board Exams, students generally tend to ignore the language subjects as they are more anxious about the preparations of the main stream subjects like Maths and Science. But lack of preparation in the language subjects can sometimes cause them to perform not so well in the exam which leads to a decline in their overall score. So, students should be careful about other subjects and make a strategy to prepare them smartly in a short-time. They can take help of the latest examination pattern and question paper blueprint to make an appropriate study and revision plan.

In this article, we are providing the latest examination pattern of CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) subject for Board Exam 2020. We will also explain the format of question paper and the assessment scheme in detail.

CBSE Class 10 English Assessment Scheme for Academic Session 2019-2020

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) exam is assessed for total 100 marks which are divided into two parts; 80 marks for annual theory exam and 20 marks for internal assessment.

Internal assessment which aims at the continuous evaluation of a student’s performance is conducted on the basis of following activities:

Periodic Tests for 10 marks

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills for 5 marks

Subject Enrichment Activities like role-play, skit, dramatization, etc., for 5 marks

CBSE will conduct the theory paper of 80 marks under the upcoming Board Examination 2020. Board will conduct the paper according to the format followed in latest CBSE Sample Paper. We are explaining below the design of question paper in detail:

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper Format for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Class 10 English (Language and Literature) question paper will have total 11 questions divided into three sections as A, B and C according to the format mentioned below:

Section A: Reading (20 Marks)

It includes two questions based on reading comprehension carrying:

Question number 1 has a Factual passage with eight objective type questions asked in different formats like MCQs, fill in the blanks and true/false type questions.

Question number 2 has a discursive passage with four Short Answer Type Questions to test analysis and four objective type questions to test vocabulary.

Section B: Writing and Grammar (30 Marks)

This section includes 5 questions to test the writing skills and knowledge of grammar:

Question number 3 has an internal choice between a question on formal letter writing and a question on article writing. It carries 8 marks.

Question number 4 includes story writing based on given outline or by taking cue from the given picture. It carries 10 marks.

Question number 5 has gap filling by choosing correct words form the given options. It carries 4 marks.

Question number 6 involves editing or omission to present the given sentence in the correct form. It carries 4 marks.

Question number 7 includes rearranging of given set of words to form meaningful sentences. It carries 4 marks.

Section C: Literature (30 Marks)

In this section, four questions will be asked based on literature textbook and extended reading text:

Question number 8 has a choice between two extracts from poetry and play. Four objective type questions will be asked to test interpretation. It carries 4 marks in all.

Question number 9 has five short answer type questions from literature textbook. Each question carries 2 marks.

Question number 10 has a choice between two Long Answer type Questions form First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. It carries 8 marks.

Question number 11 also has a choice between two very Long Answer Questions based on prescribed extended reading text. It carries 10 Marks.

All questions in the CBSE Class 10 English Paper are compulsory.

Question paper carries the maximum weightage of 80 marks.

The pattern of question paper described above is completely based on the format used in latets CBSE sample paper. To check further details of the question paper format, check the sample paper given below:

CBSE Blueprint for Class 10 English Question Paper 2020

Blueprint of the question paper will give you an idea about the nature and type of questions that will be asked in the board exam 2020. Check the following scheme to understand the typology of questions for CBSE Class 10 English Exam:

To get more of such useful articles for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam preparations, click on the following links: