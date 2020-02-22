CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips to Score Good Marks

Under the ongoing CBSE Board Exam 2020, class 10 students will write their English paper on February 26. This is going to be the first major paper in CBSE Class 10. To start their exams on a good note, students should prepare well. We are presenting here some effective tips along with some important resources to help you in making the right preparations and score more than 95% in the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020.

Know the latest syllabus and weightage distribution

Do not miss to check the complete syllabus of Class 10 English while revising the course before the exam. Go through the contents covered in different sections and assess your preparation in accordance with the same. CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020 will have three sections as mentioned below:

Section A: Reading 20 Marks Section B: Writing and Grammar 30 Marks Section C: Literature Textbook and Extended Reading Text 30 Marks

Prepare for each section according to the latest syllabus so that you do not miss to cover any important topic. Latest syllabus can be checked from the following link:

How to prepare for each section of CBSE Class 10 English?

While making preparations for the English Exam, students should make a different plan for each section. Here are few tips to prepare for all three sections of CBSE Class 10 English exam in the best way to score full marks in paper:

(i) Reading Section

Practice 3-4 passages daily to score good marks in questions based on the unseen passage.

Work on your reading skills.

Build good vocabulary.

(ii) Writing and Grammar

Practice writing letters, stories, essays, notices,etc.

Practice sentence building.

Practice fill in the blanks, rearrangement of words to make correct sentences and editing from previous year question papers and sample papers.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020: Check correct letter writing format to score full marks in paper

(iii) Literature section

Refer to the books prescribed in CBSE Syllabus.

Recall summary of all poems and stories and memorize their authors.

Practice questions from previous year question papers

Also Practice the important questions prepared by the examination experts at Jagran Josh. Links to all questions and answers are given below:

CBSE Class 10 English Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers from First Flight

CBSE Class 10 English Important Questions & Answers from All Poetry Chapters

CBSE Class 10 English Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers from Footprints without Feet

Also check CBSE sample paper and previous year question papers of Class 10 English from the following links:

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Papers

Students must remember that without regular practice and revision, it is not possible to score good marks in the English exam. Solve previous year question papers and sample papers to analyse your mistakes and try to improve to do better in the exam.

