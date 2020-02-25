CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019: Download in PDF

CBSE class 10 students will write their English exam tomorrow. On this last day before the exam, students should curate a plan to write their exam perfectly so that they are able to finish their paper on time. Besides writing correct answers, your presentation also plays a crucial role in the CBSE Board Exams. So, students must know the right way to write their answers in paper to score high in the exam. Here, we are presenting the answer sheet of a CBSE student who scored highest marks in the Class 10 English (Language & Literature) paper conducted under Board Exam 2019. This CBSE Topper’s Answer Sheet can be used to understand the criteria followed by topper in writing his/her exam that lead him to score the highest marks. So, make the best use of this hand written answer script of the top scorer to prepare your own plan for writing the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020 appropriately to score high marks.

A screenshot of the topper’s answer sheet is provided below:

Complete answer sheet can be downloaded in PDF format from the link provided below. Link to download the question paper for the same is also available below:

