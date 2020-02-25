CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Topper’s Answer Sheet of Board Exam 2019

CBSE answer sheet of top scorer in class 10 English Exam 2019 is available here. This answer sheet is published by the board to show as model answers for the Class 10 students who will write their CBSE English exam tomorrow. By analysing the topper’s answer sheet, students can understand the criteria to present their answers in the best way in the exam. They should go through the model answer script to check the following points:

Order in which questions are answered

Formats used to answer different questions of long and short answer type

Infusion of key words in answers

Presentation of answers with headings, sub-heading or bullets (wherever applicable)

We are providing the English (Communicative) Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019 here along with the respective CBSE question paper. Both the answer sheet and the question paper are provided in PDF format to allow an easy download of the same.

A screenshot of the English (Communicative) Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019 is provided below:

Download the PDF of full answer sheet and its question paper from the following links:

