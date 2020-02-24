CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020: Best Exam Writing Tips to Score 100% in Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 English Exam the day after tomorrow, i.e., on February 26, 2020. The exam will be conducted between 10:30 am and 01:30 pm. However, students will get the question paper on 10:15 am and will be allowed to read all the questions properly before they start writing the exam. For their first important paper in the CBSE Board Exam 2020, class 10 students must have a plan to write all the answers accurately. A good performance in this paper is really important to raise your confidence level for the other exams falling afterwards.

We are presenting here the best tips suggested by experts to write the English exam appropriately and score high marks:

There will be three sections in the CBSE Class 10 English paper

(i) Section A - Reading section of 20 marks

(ii) Section B - Writing & Grammar section of 30 marks

(iii) Section C - Literature section of 30 marks

Without having a plan, it’s not possible to complete your English paper in time. So, it’s better that you have a proper plan to stay organised and attempt all questions accurately. You can take help of the following tips for writing all three sections of the CBSE Class 10 English paper appropriately:

1. Attempt all questions in sequential order

In the English paper, it’s better to attempt all the sections in following order:

Section A: Start with this Reading based section. This can be the most time consuming section as it includes questions based on two unseen passages which requires a careful reading.

Section B: This section demands you to present your thoughts and ideas accurately in a meaningful manner. Therefore, this is also a time consuming section

Section C: This section may seem to be easier to you than other two sections as you would be more or less familiar with the questions/contents given in this section. So, it’s better to attempt this section in last.

2. Adopt a separate technique for each section

To write accurate answers for questions given in different sections of the English paper, you must have a proper technique curated for each section. For this, you may take help of the following tips:

Tips to attempt Section A:

First read the questions and then keeping them in mind read the passage carefully.

Try to attempt the questions in your own words

Keep your answers short, crisp and to the point.

Recall your vocabulary in to answer the antonym and synonym type questions in context with the passage.

Tips to attempt Section B:

Remember the correct formats for letter and article writing.

Content and expression of your ideas must be presented with grammatical accuracy and compete relevancy.

Narrate the story carefully on the given outlines including the logical sequence of events, well defined characters and an apt conclusion.

For the objective type questions based on sentence development and grammatical skills, read the words and phrases carefully and understanding the meaning.

Tips to attempt Section C:

Remember the names of chapters with their authors and theme.

Your answers must reflect your understanding of the text and should be based on your inference and interpretation.

Use of appropriate words with good expression and relevance is very important.

Each question should be answered according to the prescribed word limit.

Recheck your answers for grammatical accuracy and correct spellings.

3. Keep an eye on time

It’s important to devote appropriate time to each section so that you may complete your paper in time. You can write your paper according to the following time plan:

Section No. of Questions Time Section A: Reading 2 50 minutes Section B: Writing & Grammar 5 60 minutes Section C: Literature 4 50 minutes Total 11 160

Remaining 20 minutes should be kept to recheck all the answers in last to avoid any mistakes or add some additional points wherever required.

All the exam writing tips stated above can be useful only if you remain mentally alert along with being completely prepared with the course curriculum. So, revise all the chapters, notes, formats carefully before the exam to show an extra ordinary performance on the exam day.

